Rape charge against Dhananjay Munde: Mumbai Police records statement of woman
The assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Oshiwara division on Saturday recorded the statement of the woman who has accused social justice minister Dhananjay Munde of sexually exploiting her.
The woman’s lawyer, advocate Ramesh Tripathi, said he will insist on registration of a first information report (FIR) against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister. “Only after registration of the FIR, police should investigate the case and not the other way round,” said Tripathi.
The woman had taken to social media to express her discontent towards Oshiwara police who had not registered an FIR against the minister, despite submitting a written complaint.
In her written complaint, the woman, an aspiring singer, alleged that she was raped by Munde on numerous occasions since 2006. She alleged that Munde had lured her with a promise to secure work for her in the film industry. He had purportedly promised to introduce her to music directors and under the guise forced her into a physical relationship.
The Indore resident further complained that she was threatened and abused by Munde giving details of the places where Munde had taken her and raped her over the years.
On Thursday, the woman had been to the office of the ACP of Oshiwara division and part of her statement was recorded on Thursday itself. Remaining statement was recorded on Saturday at DN Nagar police station.
