Mumbai, Days after a bribery case surfaced in a Maharashtra minister's office, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis initiates action against ministers and later gives them a clean chit to maintain control. Raut accuses Fadnavis of using corruption cases to assert control over ministers

Speaking to reporters, Raut also alleged that all ministers in the state government were involved in corruption and though the Anti-Corruption Bureau was keeping a close watch on them, it would not act until Fadnavis gave directions.

He called Fadnavis a "hypocrite" when it comes to taking action against corruption.

Citing the recent ACB raid on an official in minister Narhari Zirwal's department in connection with bribery, Raut alleged that Fadnavis initiates action against ministers, gets raids conducted on them, and later gives them a clean chit to keep them under his control.

The ACB raids the offices of ministers, but instead of taking action, they are given a clean chit. "This is your stand against corruption. The government is sending out a message - indulge in corruption, but remain under his control. Fadnavis is a hypocrite when it comes to taking action against corruption," he charged.

Raut further claimed that there is rampant corruption in every department of the government, including the Chief Minister's Office. "The only difference is that there is white-collar corruption in the CM's office," the Rajya Sabha member alleged.

Referring to NCP leader Zirwal, Raut said he is a "poor tribal minister" who could not manage matters in the alleged bribery case and has been made a victim.

"Though the ACB is keeping a close watch on ministers, it will not enter their offices until the Chief Minister gives directions. Zirwal, a minister under Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, was just a victim," he added.

