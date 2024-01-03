Rave party organisers were students looking for quick money

Thane: The two persons arrested by Thane police for organising a pre-new year rave party in the Ghodbunder area are not drug suppliers or habitual consumers. Instead, both are students whose families struggle to provide them a decent education, and they organise such parties once in a while to make a quick buck, said police officials. HT Image

According to the police, Tejash Kubal, 22, a resident of Khoni village in Dombivli, is a BSC-IT student, while Sujay Mahadev,19, a resident of Manisha Nagar in Kalwa, is in the last year of his diploma. The duo are friends since childhood, and Kubal used to live in the same neighbourhood as Mahadev till recently.

Police officials said that the duo had found the spot for the rave party while roaming around in the Ghodbunder area for fun. They had celebrated a rave party at the same spot during Navratri last year, and most of attendees lived in Kalwa and Thane.

“Our team is on the lookout for the main dealers, and we will nab them soon. The link of the distributors is yet to be established as well. But we have sent summons to the landowner for questioning about his plot being used for a rave party,” said a senior crime branch official. Several narcotic substances including 70-gram chara, 0.41-gram LSD paper, 2.10-gram ecstasy pills, and 200-gram ganja were recovered by police from the accused duo during Sunday’s raid on the rave party, which was organised via social media; 95 youth including five women were also detained by police from the spot.