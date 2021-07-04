Record 801K get the Covid shot in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Saturday registered a record 801,847 vaccinations, the highest by any state in a single day, even as it reported 9,489 new Covid-19 cases. The total doses administered in Maharashtra have now reached 33,911,029.

“Yet again, we surpassed our previous best, in terms of Covid-19 vaccinations. We have been maintaining top position in the country for more than three months,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary, public health department.

Dr Mehra, medical director, Masina Hospital at Byculla, said private hospitals have played a pivotal role in the drive. “We have tied up with private organisations, housing societies and have boosted the whole drive,” said Dr Mehra, “We will be able to maintain this momentum only if we get regular supply of vaccine doses,” said Dr Mehra.

The previous highest number of inoculations was on June 26, when 738,708 people were vaccinated across Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Saturday recorded 571 new cases and 18 deaths, with its toll reaching 15,520. There were 224,374 tests done across the state on Monday, while the number of recoveries clocked 8,395.

The total number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 117,575, while the total number of deaths right from the Covid-19 outbreak has now reached 122,724.

Also, the traders in Kolhapur have decided to open their establishments from coming Monday onwards defying the lockdown. Kolhapur has not been allowed relaxations due to the surge in cases. However, traders in the urban pockets of Kolhapur have asserted that the cases are in the rural pockets and they have been unfairly targeted. The Pune Municipal Corporation, in order to boost the vaccination drive, has decided to visit the shops and vaccinate the staff.