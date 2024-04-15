Rehab, Shinde style

Chief minister Eknath Shinde’s skills in political management are being tested as he is trying to pacify sitting Shiv Sena parliamentarians who have been denied tickets for the ensuing Lok Sabha election. Shinde had to drop three of his 13 MPs — Krupal Tumane from Ramtek, Bhawna Gawli from Yavatmal-Washim and Hemant Patil from Hingoli – while a decision on Nashik MP Hemant Godse is pending. Tumane and Gawli were denied tickets apparently because survey reports and feedback by ally BJP showed slim chances of their winning, while Patil was announced as a candidate before being dropped following strong opposition from local BJP leaders. HT Image

Shinde had promised renomination to all Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs who sided with him during the split the party in 2022. Consequently, he has had to adopt different measures to pacify those who were dropped.

Patil’s wife, Rajashree, has been fielded from Yavatal-Washim in place of Gawli, and Shinde has told the Patil couple that both could be in Parliament, indicating that Hemant Patil could be accommodated as a Rajya Sabha MP in future. A sulking Gawli has been promised suitable rehabilitation, which means a berth in state legislative council, said some Sena leaders. Tumane too has been offered rehabilitation, with Shinde telling party workers in Ramtek that he would be given a “bigger post than that of an MP”.

Meanwhile, Godse is furious. The BJP wants Shinde to handover the Nashik constituency to NCP, so that Chhagan Bhujbal can be fielded from there. If that happens, Godse may end up campaigning for the Bhujbals whom he had defeated twice—senior Bhujbal in 2014 and nephew Sameer in 2019. Shiv Sena leaders, however, are wondering what Shinde will promise Godse in case he is denied a ticket.

In search of suitable candidates in Mumbai

The BJP, Congress and Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde are all desperately looking for suitable candidates for Mumbai’s Lok Sabha constituencies.

BJP was keen on contesting from prestigious Mumbai south seat and had subtly positioned Colaba MLA and state assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar as a potential candidate. But the party is not sure of his winnability now and is considering other options including handing over the seat to Shiv Sena. For the Mumbai north central seat, the party has doubts over the prospects of sitting MP Poonam Mahajan, though she is still popular locally.

In Mumbai North West, Shinde is in search of a face as Sena’s sitting MP Gajanan Kirtikar has refused to contest opposite son Amol Kirtikar fielded by the Thackeray faction. Shinde considered a couple of actors but was not sure about their winnability.

Meanwhile, the Congress can’t make up its mind about a candidate for Mumbai North Central, where the BJP has fielded union minister Piyush Goyal. The party has considered a bunch of names including Naseem Khan, Bhai Jagtap, city Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad as well as actors Raj Babbar and Swara Bhaskar. It is now contemplating fielding Tejasvee Ghosalkar, daughter in law of local Shiv Sena (UBT) strongman Vinod Ghosalkar and wife of Abhishek Ghosalkar who was shot dead by a ‘social activist’ in February this year.

Friends again?

Faced with a battle for political survival, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is using his skills to turn foes into friends.

His reuniting with the Mohite-Patil clan in Solapur is probably the biggest surprise he has pulled off this election. Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil started his political career with the Congress but joined Pawar with a group of legislators in Solapur district when he formed the NCP in 1999 and became one of the most powerful leaders in the party.

Though Mohite-Patil was keen to become the chief minister or deputy chief minister, he was caught in a power tussle within the NCP, which had heavyweights such as Chhagan Bhujbal, Ajit Pawar, Padmasinh Patil and R R Patil. Some MLAs under Mohite-Patil shifted their loyalty to the senior Pawar or nephew Ajit (they were one unit back then), clipping his wings. Mohite-Patil considered returning to the Congress at this point, but Pawar pacified him by making him the deputy chief minister after Bhujbal quit from the post on account for the Telgi scam. Pawar also fielded him during the Lok Sabha poll in 2014, which he won. Subsequently, relations between Pawar and the Mohite-Patils soured and their clan joined hands with the BJP. Now though, things are changing again.

The NCP (SP) chief has also tried to end another rivalry in Solapur. Relations between the Mohite-Patils and Sushilkumar Shinde had soured after Shinde’s wife Ujjwala lost the Lok Sabha poll from Solapur in 2004. Shinde suspected that the Mohite-Patils had a hand in her defeat. On Sunday, Pawar took Shinde with him for lunch at the residence of the Mohite-Patils at Akluj in Solapur district. Old friends reunited when rivals were becoming stronger!

MNS, Ola-Uber and Zomato

MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s decision of not contesting the polls and backing prime minister Narendra Modi for his third term has elicited mixed reactions. The MVA has obviously slammed him. But Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare tried to be innovative, equating MNS with service providers like Uber, Ola and Zomato.

“Ola-Uber do not own any vehicles but still provide transport services. Zomato does not own any restaurant but provides food delivery service. Like that, there are some people who do not fight elections but provide unconditional support,” she said. Raj, who is known for his acerbic remarks, is yet to react to Andhare’s barb.