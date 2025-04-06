Reimagining Mumbai’s streets for a livable future

MUMBAI: Globally, citizens are rethinking how roads in their respective cities are designed and used, as they play a crucial role in their lives and serve as essential infrastructure. We have the opportunity to learn from the experiences of other great cities, accelerate the learning process and reap the benefits without repeating the same mistakes others have made and are now correcting. We can advance more quickly on the learning curve. Mumbai, India. Mar 21, 2025: Experts from the Wakling project are examining the quality of footpaths on NM Joshi Road in Byculla, Mumbai. Mumbai, India. Mar 21, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Paris has undergone a dramatic transformation in less than a decade. Over the past 10 years, the city has added 84 kilometers of cycle lanes and pedestrianized 300 streets. Recently, the French capital proposed pedestrianizing another 500 streets, significantly reducing private vehicle access while increasing space for walking, cycling and greenery. These changes are not imposed in a top-down manner by a green-minded mayor or council but are being decided through referendums. This reflects the broad desire of citizens to enjoy quieter, safer streets and better air quality.

London has successfully reduced vehicle numbers through Congestion Pricing and Ultra Low Emission Zones over the past 22 years. The former requires drivers to pay a £15 fee to enter central London during peak hours, while the latter mandates vehicles meet emissions standards before entering the zone. These policies have regulated private vehicle use, allowing the city to reclaim significant road space for walking. This shift has led to major benefits, including reductions in NOx and particulate matter levels, more comfortable last-mile walking journeys, and a 40% decrease in accidents.

London is now moving forward with plans to pedestrianize Oxford Street, where sidewalks are already fairly wide but remain heavily congested. Public consultation is underway to balance local needs while addressing overcrowding and emission reduction goals.

New York is also improving pedestrian infrastructure along Fifth Avenue. Its already wide seven-meter footpaths on each side will be expanded by 46% by 2028 to accommodate heavy pedestrian traffic. This effort is supported by the recent implementation of Congestion Pricing, which took effect three months ago. Since then, honking complaints have dropped by 70% within the pricing zone, while journey times have improved at key entry points for essential services and goods.

As with all pedestrianization programmes, public transport alternatives are being enhanced in New York to offset the reduction in road space. These changes consider the existing modal share, where pedestrians and public transport already dominate. Such initiatives are paving the way for more walkable streets.

Barcelona’s Superblocks plan designates large areas, encompassing multiple city blocks, where traffic is discouraged by implementation of aesthetically appealing and playful traffic-calming measures by adding trees, tables, benches, play areas, public art, cultural spaces and more allowing low speed limits.

This has led to substantial reduction in noise and air pollution while improving the quality of life for residents and increasing safety for children in these areas.

Cities worldwide are rapidly moving toward better walkability and public transportation accessibility, shifting away from private vehicle-focused policies. The motivations may vary, whether to meet emissions targets or adapt to climate change, but the consequent improvement in quality of life is undeniable.

We are at a historic turning point, with massive capital investments being made to transform our cities. Now is the time to design them correctly from the beginning, creating walkable spaces that future generations can enjoy in truly people-centric urban environments.

Rishi Aggrawal is the founder of Walking Project; Vedant Mhatre, the NGO’s co-convenor