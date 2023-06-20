Relative unknowingly crushes 11-month-old girl under tempo

Mumbai: An evening for four siblings, who were waiting for one of their relatives to bring chocolates and snacks in Dahisar, turned tragic when the youngest of the lot – an 11-month-old girl – was crushed under a tempo driven by the very relative they were waiting for. Bhangreprasad told HT that he along with his wife went to the market at 6pm to buy school bags and uniforms for their children. “In the market, I received a call about the accident. Since seven to eight kids were playing in the passageway and other elderly people were also there, we left our kids as we would have returned in half an hour. (HT PHOTO)

The infant, Achal Bhangreprasad Jaiswal, went near the rear right wheel of the tempo when the driver, identified as Santosh Ramkewal Jaiswal, 30, unaware of the toddler under his vehicle, started the tempo and moved forward, crushing the girl. Santosh was arrested immediately after the accident.

The incident occurred at Navshakti Chawl in Gharatanpada, Dahisar East, at 6.45pm on Sunday, a police officer said, adding, “The girl’s father, Bhangreprasad Jaiswal, 28, a mandap decorator, stays with his wife and four children. Achal was the youngest of them.”

Bhangreprasad said that Santosh is his relative and owns a tempo (MH47BL0978) which he uses for his business of transporting scrap material. “Whenever Santosh goes on his rounds, his children and my children eagerly wait for his arrival as he usually gets chocolates and snacks for them,” he added. “Santosh has been doing this for the kids from the last year.”

According to the police, on Sunday evening, the four siblings – Achal, her two elder sisters Mahi, 2, as well as Roli, 6, and the eldest brother Shivam, 11, were playing outside with their cousins (Santosh’s two kids).

“They were waiting for Santosh and when they saw him parking his vehicle, they stopped him midway and surrounded him for sweets and snacks. Shivam was supposed to keep an eye on Achal, however, he went towards Santosh, leaving Achal alone. Achal then crawled and went towards the tempo’s rear wheels,” the police officer said.

After treating the kids, Santosh got into his tempo and started it without noticing that Achal was under his vehicle, said the police officer, adding, “As Santosh stepped on the accelerator, Achal’s head got crushed under the tyre.”

Bhangreprasad told HT that he along with his wife went to the market at 6pm to buy school bags and uniforms for their children. “In the market, I received a call about the accident. Since seven to eight kids were playing in the passageway and other elderly people were also there, we left our kids as we would have returned in half an hour.

Bhangreprasad said that Shivam noticed Achal and began screaming. Hearing Shivam, Santosh stopped his vehicle and removed Achal from under the tyre. The infant was then rushed to the Jai Ambe hospital. The doctors advised to admit her to the Babasaheb Ambedkar hospital in Kandivali West. The child succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

“Based on Bhangreprasad’s complaint, we have arrested Santosh and booked him for causing death due to negligence under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code,” added the officer.