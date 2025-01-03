Relief to small holding farmers, state to give them back 4,849-acre land

MUMBAI: In what is being seen as a big relief to farmers, already reeling under debts, the state government has decided to give back the agricultural lands that it had taken from them, for default on loans. The plan per se is to return a total of 4,849 acre of land to 963 farmers. However, there is a catch. The process for returning the land will not be free. The farmers will have to pay 25% of the cost of the land as per the Annual Statement of Rates (ASR), formerly ready reckoner rates. Widows of distress-stricken farmers in Maharashtra are battling various odds to rebuild their lives. (Photo: Praful Gangurde)

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held on Thursday. But to put it into effect, the state government will have to make an amendment in the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code (MLRC) 1966 by bringing a bill, which also the cabinet approved.

“We have decided to return 4849-acre of the farmland that is in government custody. It will be a big relief to the 963 small farmers,” declared Chandrashekhar Bawankule, state revenue minister, after the state cabinet meeting.

A release from the chief minister’s office (CMO) stated, “As per section 220 of MLRC, due to non-payment of tax or similar arrears, such lands are auctioned and deposited with the government as arrears. There is a provision in the law to return such lands to the original account holders if the due amount and interest on it are paid within 12 years. However, there was no provision to return such lands to the original owners after the completion of the 12 years.”

With the cabinet’s approval for the amendment to section 220 of MLRC, such lands can be returned to the original account holders or their heirs by recovering 25 percent cost of the land under the prevailing market rates, said a senior official from the state revenue department.

The bill to this effect is likely to be introduced in the upcoming budget session of the state legislature, he added.