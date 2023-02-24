Remark on PM Modi: HC extends relief to Rahul Gandhi from attending case beyond March 16

Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday deferred the proceedings before a Mumbai magistrate court beyond March 16 in a defamation case lodged against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The case was filed over Gandhi’s “commander-in-thief” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. The complainant, BJP supporter Mahesh Shrishrimal, alleged that the remark made over the Rafale fighter jet deal had hurt the sentiments of PM Modi’s supporters. HT Image

The single judge bench of justice R G Avachat which is hearing Gandhi’s plea seeking quashing of the defamation case was informed by advocate Sudeep Pasbola that as the remark made by Gandhi at a public rally was against PM Modi and hence the petitioner could not initiate defamation proceedings.

The magistrate took cognisance of the complaint and issued a summons to Gandhi in October 2019. However, he is yet to appear before the magistrate court.

Gandhi’s lawyer Kushal Mor had then filed the petition to quash the defamation case before the HC in 2021.

On Thursday, advocate Pasbola, representing Gandhi, meanwhile, sought that the interim relief is continued till the next date, which the bench accepted and posted the hearing to March 16.