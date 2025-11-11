Repair works on GB road to be completed by Dec 31

Thane: Commuters using Ghodbunder Road (GB Road) may soon get relief from daily traffic snarls, with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) announcing that all ongoing works along the key arterial route will be completed by December 31. TMC Commissioner promises that the traffic on Ghodbunder Road will be smoother by December 2025 as 90 percent of the work on the route will be completed by the TMC and other agencies involved. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

In a meeting at the TMC headquarters on Monday, TMC commissioner Saurabh Rao made the announcement in the presence of Transport Minister and MLA Pratap Sarnaik and officials from MMRDA, MHADA, PWD, and the Thane Traffic Police. “Ninety percent of the work on the route will be completed by the end of December, with the remaining finishing touches completed by February 2026. From the new year, motorists can expect smoother traffic flow on GB Road,” Rao said.

At present, multiple works such as road resurfacing, water pipeline installation, service road merging, utility line relocation, and concretisation are being carried out at several locations along the route, causing lane closures and severe traffic congestion during peak hours.

Social activists who attended the meeting raised strong objections to the lack of coordination and safety measures at work sites. Activist Shraddha Rai criticised what she called the “careless attitude” of civic and transport authorities, alleging that “zero safety protocols” were being followed. She urged the TMC to repair all flyovers and resurface the Gaimukh Ghat section simultaneously to prevent repeated disruptions.

Ghodbunder Road has long been a pain point for motorists and locals due to frequent traffic jams, accidents caused by bad road conditions, and a lack of safety signage. The ongoing Metro Rail construction has further worsened the situation with barricades and lane closures. Several incidents involving falling tools and cement bags have been reported in recent months, heightening concerns about public safety.

The road is also a crucial freight corridor for trucks transporting goods between JNPT and western states such as Gujarat and Rajasthan. The four-lane stretch narrows to two lanes at Gaimukh Ghat, creating a bottleneck that triggers gridlocks in both directions. The steep gradient adds to the problem, with heavy vehicles often breaking down on the incline.

Taking note of the persistent congestion, Sarnaik directed all agencies to coordinate and expedite completion of the remaining works. “Considering the acute traffic congestion being faced by the public, all involved authorities must prioritize completion of the works and function in synergy,” he said.

Pankaj Shirsat, DCP (Traffic), Thane, cautioned that asphalting of the Gaimukh Ghat section should begin only after completion of the Samruddhi Mahamarg work at Anjur Phata. “Starting the work now would leave no alternate route for heavy vehicles, leading to severe traffic jams. Recently, the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation carried out repairs from Fountain to Gaimukh, which caused major congestion and inconvenience to the public. Hence, motorists should be given some time before new work begins,” he added.