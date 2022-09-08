Rescued a month ago, critically ill Indian rock python undergoes plastic surgery
Dr Rina Dev - who led the three-hour-long critical operation - said that the snake will be kept under observation for a few months. She said the snake - which is 10 feet long - had had two earlier operations in the 45 days since it was rescued.
An Indian rock python rescued last month by the Maharashtra Forest Department and Mumbai-based Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) underwent plastic surgery yesterday to help it heal from injuries and fractures in what could be a breakthrough moment in the treatment of critically endangered animals, reptiles and birds, officials have said.
Dr Rina Dev - who led the three-hour-long critical operation - told news agency ANI the snake will be kept under observation for a few months. She said the snake - which is 10 feet long - had had two earlier operations in the 45 days since it was rescued.
RAWW founder Pawan Sharma, who is also a honorary Wildlife Warden with the forest department, told news agency PTI the operation could become a 'breakthrough' and that 'tremendous care' was being taken in giving the python the best possible treatment.
Also last month another python was rescued from a home - in Turbhe MIDC in Thane district - and released safely into the forest. This snake - also 10 feet long - was a little over a year old.
Facts about the Indian rock python
Scientific name is Python molurus molurus
A non venomous snake, its kills prey by constriction, i.e., it wraps itself around them and squeezes till they die
Found in India, southern Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bhutan and Bangladesh
Burmese python (Python bivittatus) was believed to be a subspecies till 2009, when it was elevated to full species status
Can adapt to diverse habitats - marshes, swamps, jungles, rocky regions, and rice fields but most likely found near a permanent source of water
Eats small mammals, like rats, and small birds
Are hunted for their skin, which is highly valued in the leather trade
(With agency inputs)
