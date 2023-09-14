Residents, school kids demand reopening of Delisle bridge before Ganeshotsav

Mumbai: Residents, schoolchildren and representatives of various political parties gathered in front of the Lower Parel’s Delisle bridge on Wednesday to demand its opening before Ganeshotsav. They warned the civic body that if the bridge is not opened by September 19, the beginning of Ganeshotsav, the residents will inaugurate it themselves or sit on a hunger strike. Mumbai, India - Sept. 13, 2023: Local residents protest against BMC at Lower Parel due to delay in opening of the Delisle bridge in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The protest saw schoolchildren holding placards because they were the worst affected. Locals said that a five-minute walk to their school has been a 30-minute drive since the last 5-6 years after the bridge was shut. Schoolchildren travelling to Dadar for their school have to travel nearly for an hour due to congestion on the Elphinstone flyover after the Delisle bridge was shut.

Residents formed an action group called ‘Lower Parel Udaanpul Nagrik Kruti Samiti’ which translates to Lower Parel Flyover Citizen Action Committee, demanding the speedy opening of the bridge. Speaking at the event, Maruti Dalvi, a local leader highlighting the callous attitude and corruption in BMC said, “It is now five years since the bridge is shut. They keep extending the dates. We have written to CM, and we have met the Additional commissioner (projects) from BMC and other BMC officials as well but the bridge continues to remain shut. There have been so many extensions. Last they said it will open on August 31, but look, it continues to remain shut.”

“Irrespective of the political party, we have come together because, in our area, the bridge affects day-to-day life,” added Dalvi. Residents said that children from seven different schools and patients from three hospitals are affected daily. School buses and ambulances are stuck in traffic jams daily.

Gaurav Sankpal, another member of the committee said, “The BMC assured us the date of 18 September 2023 for the reopening of the bridge, but if it fails to do so then citizens will observe the fasting in the protest.”

“Commuters, especially school students, face challenges to travel every day to school. Holy Cross School opposite Currey Road is 5 minutes’ walking distance via the bridge but due to alternative routes taken by the school buses, it is now 30 minutes of travel leading to delays in the school schedule.”

Savita Tanaji Sanas, a local resident working as a house help associated with Rajmata Jijau Sanstha said that during Ganeshotsav, the area is very heavily crowded. “A lot of commuters travel to Lalbaugcha Raja darshan from here and opening of the bridge will ease traffic and overcrowding in the area.”

Ulhas Mahale, deputy municipal commissioner (infrastructure) said, “The northbound lane of the bridge will open for the public before Ganeshotsav. We are trying to open it on September 18.”

After a five-year wait and missing two deadlines, the west arm of the Delisle rail overbridge (ROB) in Lower Parel was reopened for traffic on June 1.

The Delisle ROB is a crucial link connecting Lower Parel, Worli, Prabhadevi and Currey Road in the west with Lalbaug and Byculla in the east. Traffic in the region had for years been affected, especially in Parel, Dadar TT and Mahalaxmi due to the closure of the bridge on July 24, 2018, after it was declared unsafe by IIT Bombay.

(With inputs from Priyanka Gajare)