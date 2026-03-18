Nashik, A retired Merchant Navy officer, who projected himself as an astrologer, was arrested in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday for allegedly repeatedly raping a woman for over three years, police said. Retired Merchant Navy officer held for raping woman in Nashik; minister promises strict action

Accused Ashokkumar Kharat had several leaders from Maharashtra politics visit him over the years.

Altogether 58 videos, including some objectionable clips, stored on a pendrive have been recovered from Kharat, who used to call himself "Captain", police said.

As the Opposition targeted the government over the case, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam promised strict action and assured protection to women who might have complaints against Kharat.

Kharat, who is also the chairman of Shree Ishaneshwar Mahadev Temple Trust at Mirgaon in Sinnar taluka of Nashik district, allegedly sexually assaulted the 35-year-old complainant between November 2022 and December 2025.

Citing the FIR, police said Kharat used to call the woman to his office located in the upscale Canada Corner area in Nashik, claiming his predictions pointed to "threats" to her husband's life. He would allegedly offer her sedative-laced drinks and rape her.

Kharat also allegedly intimidated the woman using purported predictions and threats, they said.

Officials said Kharat has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning rape and criminal intimidation, as well as under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

Minister Kadam promised strict action in the case.

"I appeal to all women who may have complaints against Kharat to come forward. We will provide them protection and ensure stringent action against the accused. The matter should not be politicised. All measures will be taken to ensure women's safety," he told reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

On reports that Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson Rupali Chakankar was associated with Kharat's trust, Kadam said the matter would be examined separately if required. "These are two different aspects. The sexual exploitation case is under investigation and will be probed thoroughly. If there is any illegality in her role as a trustee, that too will be examined," he said.

Kadam also said authorities would ascertain whether Kharat indulged in superstitious or illegal practices under the guise of astrology. "We need to ascertain whether he was merely offering astrological services or spreading superstition. If any wrongdoing is found, that will also be investigated," he added.

According to the police, though 58 video clips stored on a pendrive have been recovered from Kharat, a few of them are objectionable. Many of the other videos in the pendrive feature Kharat's interactions with politicians and prominent personalities, they said.

Commenting on the videos, Kadam said further details would emerge during interrogation. "He has been arrested, and we will gather more information from him. The probe will be impartial. Anyone found involved will face appropriate action," he said.

Many politicians and well-known individuals had visited the 'astrologer' in the past.

The then Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Deepak Kesarkar, had met Kharat at the Mirgaon temple in November 2022. Chakankar had also visited him.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare attacked Chakankar, accusing her of pressuring an organisation to tender an apology after it made allegations of sexual harassment against Kharat.

In a Facebook post, Andhare asked whether it was acceptable to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar to let someone like Chakankar continue in her post.

The Sena leader claimed that Chakankar also works as a director in an organisation founded by Kharat.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.