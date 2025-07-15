Reunification saga: Raj, Uddhav will wait till civic poll bugle is sounded

MUMBAI: Amid speculations over a tie-up between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which intensified when the Thackeray cousins participated in a joint rally on July 5, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Monday underlined that the rally “was limited for the issue of Marathi language and was not political”. Mumbai, India, July 05, 2025: Raj Thackeray, Chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and Uddhav Thackeray, Chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), reunited after 20 years at a public rally at NSCI Dome, Worli in Mumbai. The event, titled "Awaj Marathicha" (Voice of the Marathi), was jointly organised by Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS to mark the withdrawal of government resolutions (GRs) related to the three-language policy in primary schools. Mumbai, India. 05, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

Raj added that any “decision of forging a political alliance would be taken when the civic elections are announced”. This was concurred by his cousin, Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The Thackerays called attention to a possible reunification when they held the rally in Worli to celebrate the government withdrawing its decision to make the study of Marathi as third language in primary schools mandatory if students do not opt for any other language. The rally also led to excitement among the rank and file of both the parties as soon as Uddhav announced that they had “come together to stay together in future”.

Following the event, while Sena (UBT) leaders have been candid about the tie-up, Raj instructed his leaders to exercise restraint, leading to speculations of his indecisiveness for the polls.

Speaking to journalists informally taking a break from a workshop with his leaders on Monday, Raj said: “Let elections be declared; we will then take a call (on the alliance) depending on the existing political situation.”

In a similar vein, Uddhav Thackeray also said his party would adopt a wait-and-watch stance. “The MNS chief has directed party leaders not to speak about the alliance. Let polls be announced, only then a decision will be taken,” Uddhav told the media, outside the Vidhan Bhavan, on Monday.

Uddhav’s stand on Monday was contrary to that of the party the previous day, as expressed in Saamana. In an editorial, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had called the reconciliation “a need of the hour” to protect Maharashtra’s interests. “The very idea of Uddhav and Raj joining hands has rattled the ruling parties,” wrote Raut in his latest column in the party mouthpiece. “Leaders in Delhi and Maharashtra are trembling. They know their politics will collapse like a house of cards if the brothers unite — especially Eknath Shinde.”

INDIA bloc must meet before polls, says Uddhav

Saurabha Kulshreshtha

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said leaders of the INDIA bloc must meet ahead of the Bihar elections and local body polls across Maharashtra, scheduled for later this year. The bloc, an alliance of around three dozen parties, was formed to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the run-up to the parliamentary elections last year. However, Thackeray pointed out, leaders of the INDIA bloc had not met even once since the Lok Sabha elections.

“Now Bihar elections and local body polls across Maharashtra are coming up, so INDIA bloc leaders should meet soon,” said Thackeray. He also said a decision on an alliance for local body elections would be taken only after the polls were formally announced.

While addressing the media in the state legislature premises, Thackeray also commented on developments in the Supreme Court case relating to the party’s name and symbol. He welcomed the apex court’s decision to hold its next hearing in August. “It’s good that the Supreme Court has decided to hold a hearing on the Shiv Sena party name and symbol case against the Election Commission of India (ECI). It would be great if it could also deliver its verdict in August. For us (Sena-UBT), the Supreme Court is the last ray of hope, which will decide on the theft of our party name and symbol,” said Thackeray.

“The ECI changed the name of our party and gave our name to thieves,” he said, referring to the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, who split the undivided party in 2022. “It is not acceptable that the ECI can take a decision on such matters. ECI has the right to decide on party symbols but it cannot give a party’s name to anyone of its choosing, and change the name of a party,” said Thackeray.