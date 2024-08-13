Revenge attack: Man stabs three with sickle over police complaint of misbehaviour with woman

MUMBAI: Three persons sustained severe injuries after a 32-year-old man assaulted them with a billhook sickle near August Kranti Maidan in Grant Road on Saturday night. The police said the incident was a revenge attack as the accused, Gautam Karke, had misbehaved with the sister of one of the victims and they had filed a non-cognizable complaint against him. HT Image

According to the police, the incident happened late in the night on Saturday. “When Sandeep Kadam, 40, a resident of a chawl near August Kranti Maidan was waiting with his friends and Ganapti mandal workers. Gautam came on his bike and started abusing Kadam. He then removed billhook sickle and attacked Kadam,” said a police officer.

Karke had targeted the complainant’s neck, but the complainant tried to stop the attack with the help of his hands and suffered injuries on both hands.

When Kadam’s wife, Rajashri, went to save him, the accused again attacked the complainant, resulting in injuring the woman who suffered cuts to her palm. Kadam’s friend Deepak Shelar also suffered injuries on his fingers when he tried to get hold of the sickle.

“We immediately arrested the accused Karke and registered a case under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 118 (causing grievous hurt), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and under relevant sections of the Arms Act,” said the police officer.

The police said a non-cognisable case was registered by the complainant against the accused after he misbehaved with his sister.

Since then, the accused wanted to take revenge and attacked him. The police said all of them were discharged now and were treated at JJ Hospital.