Engineering diploma courses to follow credit-based grading system

Mumbai: A revised curriculum for engineering diploma courses—polytechnic—will be implemented in the state from this academic year (2023-24).

Apart from introducing a credit framework, the updated curriculum will offer academic flexibility like multiple entry and exit points. Students will now require accumulating a range of 120 to 130 credits over a span of three years to successfully complete the course as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) implementation.

Vinod Mohitkar, director, directorate of technical education, said, “The initial phase of this transformation involves preparation of the first semester syllabus for 49 courses, all aligned with the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education and sanctioned by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).”

Explaining the transition to the NEP curriculum, he said that the six-semester diploma programme will see students pursuing an average of 20 to 22 credits each semester.

Besides, students will be offered multiple entry and exit points. “The restructured diploma journey entails the conferring of a ‘Certificate of Vocation’ upon the completion of the first year and a ‘Diploma in Vocation’ upon the conclusion of the second year,” Mohitkar added.

Apart from curriculum adjustments, an extension of industrial training duration is notable. Previously lasting six weeks, the revised framework mandates a more extensive 12-week training period. This move seeks to provide students with a comprehensive practical understanding of the field. “The updated curriculum also integrates subjects of ‘yoga and meditation’ to foster holistic development as well as delves into subjects like ‘Indian knowledge tradition’ and ‘Indian Constitution’ to provide a well-rounded education experience to diploma students,” Mohitkar said.

Highlighting the broader implications of the revised curriculum, Chandrakant Patil, minister of higher and technical education, underlined the crucial role of engineering education in propelling the country towards global excellence in knowledge. Patil said, “The updated syllabus will be introduced from the academic year 2023-24. Furthermore, a phased approach will be adopted to finalise the syllabus for all six semesters by December 2025.”