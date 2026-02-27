Thane, The daughter of an autorickshaw driver in Dombivali in Thane district has approached police claiming there were unauthorised transactions to the tune of ₹2.6 crore in bank accounts opened in her name. Rickshaw driver's daughter approaches cops over transactions of ₹2.6 cr in her bank accounts

Nidhi Tiwari, an MSc student at a prominent college in Kalyan, told reporters her personal details were misused to facilitate massive illegal transactions, which she claimed may be linked to a scam originating in Uttarakhand.

According to her complaint filed at Ramnagar police station, a friend employed at a private bank offered to help open an account, even providing her with a small sum of money for the process.

"My bank account was subsequently used for various transactions without my knowledge. When I checked, I found multiple accounts had been opened in my name across different banks. In one account alone, transactions exceeded ₹10 lakh, while the total amount reached ₹2.6 crore," she told reporters.

When she confronted her friend about the sudden influx of money, the latter gave evasive replies, claiming nothing would happen, Tiwari added.

She said her suspicions grew when she learned that several of these accounts had been flagged and frozen by central agencies investigating cybercrimes in Uttarakhand.

The woman alleged three persons from Badlapur and Ulhasnagar in the district are behind the fraudulent use of her identity for such transactions.

The student, who resides in Gograswadi area of Dombivli East, expressed fear of being framed by investigating agencies.

"I have been following up on this case for three months. People in Uttarakhand have been cheated, and my accounts were used as a conduit. I want a thorough investigation to prove my innocence," she added.

Ramnagar police station senior inspector Ganesh Jawadwad confirmed receipt of Tiwari's complaint.

"We have received an application from her regarding this matter. An investigation is currently underway to verify the nature of these transactions and identify those involved," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Avinash Jadhav has slammed the police for "not cooperating" with the complainant.

He sought an impartial probe to ensure Tiwari does not face undue trouble.

