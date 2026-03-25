NAVI MUMBAI: Two men, both 28 years old, were killed in separate road accidents in Raigad district within a 12-hour span from Sunday night to Monday morning. While the first one was of a man who was returning from Goa with his friend, the other was of a man who was hit by a speeding truck, the police said. Rider dead, friend injured in bike crash while returning from Goa. (Shutterstock)

In the first incident, a 28-year-old man died and his friend was injured after their motorcycle crashed into a road divider on the Mumbai–Goa Highway in Raigad district early Monday morning.

The deceased, Mayank Diwakar Singh, a resident of Badlapur in Thane district, was riding a KTM motorcycle, while his friend Ashish Sanjay Kumar, 22, a Merchant Navy employee, was riding pillion. The accident occurred around 6.30 am near Sahilnagar Bridge at kilometre 66 within Mahad city limits.

According to the police, the two were returning to Badlapur after a trip to Goa, where they had visited Baga and Calangute beaches and stayed overnight. Singh allegedly lost control of the motorcycle on a curved stretch, causing the vehicle to crash into a divider. The rider fell off the bridge while the pillion rider was thrown onto the road and rushed to a nearby hospital, where Singh was declared dead on arrival. Kumar sustained injuries to his chest, hands and legs and is undergoing treatment.

In another incident, a 28-year-old motorcyclist, Rajusingh Fattesingh Rajput, was killed after a speeding truck allegedly ran him over near a petrol pump in the Taloja MIDC area on Sunday night.

Police said Rajput, a native of Rajasthan who was residing in Panvel, had stopped near Navda Service Station on the Kalyan–Panvel road after refuelling to wear his helmet when a truck exiting the petrol pump allegedly rammed into his motorcycle from behind between 8.55 pm and 9.05 pm.

In another fatal accident on March 14, a 24-year-old man, Shreyash Santosh Singh, died after a speeding truck allegedly hit his scooter on the Sion–Panvel Highway near Nerul. The accident occurred around 9 am near the starting point of the LP Bridge on the Pune-bound lane. Singh, a resident of Bhiwandi, suffered severe head, abdominal and limb injuries after the impact and later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police have registered cases in the respective jurisdictions and are further investigating the incidents.