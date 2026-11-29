MUMBAI: Internal divisions within the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) surfaced during a meeting convened on Thursday to discuss the impact of the prevailing drought on the state’s farmers, when a disagreement between the party’s national working president Supriya Sule and MLA Rohit Pawar reportedly escalated into a heated exchange. Rift within NCP (SP): Supriya, Rohit spar over farmers’ agitation more

Sule is believed to have expressed a strong displeasure over Rohit’s unilateral announcement of a tractor rally in Vidarbha without consulting the party leadership. She was equally displeased with his decision to organise the farmers’ agitation without using the party’s name and election symbol.

According to people present in the meeting, Sule underscored that the party’s leadership’s nod is necessary before such agitations are planned.

On November 22, Rohit had convened a meeting of district and city presidents from Vidarbha and announced a six-day tractor march from Buldhana to Nagpur, beginning December 4, to highlight farmers’ distress caused by drought and press for a series of relief measures. He reportedly made the announcement without consulting the party leadership, including Sule and Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Shashikant Shinde, and also declared that the agitation would not carry the party’s name or election symbol, arguing that he did not want farmers’ concerns to be politicised.

The move has miffed the party’s top leadership, and is also seen as a challenge to Sule’s leadership who is responsible for all the major decisions after her father -- NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

“How can you take a decision on your own? You did not even bother to discuss the plan with anyone in the party,” Sule is believed to have asked Rohit. She also questioned why a leader of a party should keep aside the party’s identity – its name and symbol -- while planning an agitation.

Rohit, it is believed, retaliated by saying if the party leadership would take action against leaders who participated in the agitation. At this point veteran leader Jayant Patil intervened to diffuse the situation, bringing the focus back on organisational discipline.

Rohit however remained steadfast on his resolve of not using the party symbol and name, saying it would have added saying it would have given the opponents a chance to strike. He maintained that his intention was to keep the agitation focused exclusively on farmers’ grievances.

This was not the first time that differences between Sule and Rohit, who are also relatives, surfaced over political positions and public statements.

Sule had earlier distanced herself and the party from allegations levelled against chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in connection with the plane crash that killed former NCP president and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on January 28. A few days later, when Sule urged Fadnavis to take charge as Pune’s guardian minister amid concerns over rising crime in the district, Rohit publicly described the decision as “disastrous”.

Significantly, Rohit has been taking a strong line against the BJP government in the state and many in party believe he is inching closer to the Congress.