RIL-led consortium bags Gilbert Hill slum cluster redevelopment project

Mumbai: A consortium led by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)’s real estate arm, Reliance 4IR Realty Development Limited, has bagged the 101-acre Juhu Lane-Gilbert Hill slum cluster redevelopment project, marking the conglomerate’s foray into Mumbai’s slum rehabilitation market. Covering a 101.36-acre land parcel around Gilbert Hill, a 66-million-year-old monolith in Andheri West, this is among the largest and first-ever projects to move forward under the Maharashtra government’s newly introduced slum cluster redevelopment policy. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

Covering a 101.36-acre land parcel around Gilbert Hill, a 66-million-year-old monolith in Andheri West, this is among the largest and first-ever projects to move forward under the Maharashtra government’s newly introduced slum cluster redevelopment policy. The project, floated by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), is expected to result in the construction of more than 28,000 rehabilitation homes for eligible slum dwellers.

The land parcel stretches from Juhu Lane (CD Barfiwala Road) to JP Road near the Hansraj Morarji Public School. The site currently has 13,634 slum tenements, some SRA buildings, a private hospital, a police station, a civic market, a retail market, educational institutions, and government offices.

The Reliance-led consortium includes Mahadev Realtors Juhu Private Limited, a subsidiary of Aspect Realty. The consortium successfully outbid JSW Realty and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate Pvt Ltd to secure the contract. The winner was picked based on the percentage of the ready reckoner rate for land that bidders were willing to pay as a premium to the SRA. The minimum threshold was kept at 10%.

As the winning developer, the Reliance-led consortium is required to commit approximately ₹700 crore towards transit rent for two years. It has to deposit one additional year’s transit rent in post-dated cheques with the SRA, ensuring uninterrupted rental support to eligible residents during the rehabilitation and construction period. The successful bidder is also required to submit a performance guarantee of ₹100 crore to the SRA.

“The Juhu Lane slum cluster’s successful tendering process marks a watershed moment in Mumbai’s redevelopment journey,” said Mahendra Kalyankar, chief executive officer of the SRA. “The enthusiastic participation of leading corporate groups is a strong endorsement of the government’s vision and the credibility of the SRA’s redevelopment framework. This project will become a model for future cluster redevelopment projects across Mumbai.”

The project will be executed in accordance with the provisions of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 33(10) and other relevant regulations, including the slum cluster redevelopment scheme approved by the Maharashtra government in November 2025.