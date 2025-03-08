Rise in cases of rape, molestation of women and children

MUMBAI: The Economic Survey of Maharashtra, tabled in the state legislature on Friday, revealed that although the total number of crimes against women went down in 2024 in comparison to 2023, there was a rise in incidents of rape and molestation of women. Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses the media during the Winter session of the State Legislative Assembly, outside Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_18_2024_000371B) (PTI)

According to the report, the number of rapes registered in 2023 in Maharashtra was 7,524 while in 2024, it was 7,940. During the same period, cases of molestation increased from 17,328 to 17,671. However, the overall number of crimes against women went down from 47,132 to 46,459.

The report also revealed that crime against children went up. The total number of cases registered in 2024 was 22,578 compared to 21,802 in 2023. Cases of rape of children were 12,564 in 2023 and 12,671 in 2024. Number of cases of abduction was 12,564 in 2023 while in 2024, it was 12,671.