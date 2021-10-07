Rise in domestic air passenger traffic in September as Covid cases dip

The domestic air passenger traffic grew by around 3% with around 68-69 lakh passengers in September 2021 compared to around 67 lakh in August 2021. According to rating agency- ICRA, around 61,100 departures were seen last month as against 39,628 departures in September 2020, resulting in last year’s departures being higher by around 6%.

Suprio Banerjee, vice president and sector head, ICRA said: “For September 2021, the average daily departures were at approximately 2,100, significantly higher than the average daily departures of approximately 1,321 in September 2020, and higher than around 900 in August 2021, though they remained lower than around 2,200 in January 2021.”

The ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) had reduced the permissible capacity deployment to 50% of pre-Covid levels from June 1, 2021, due to the resurgence of the second wave Covid-19. It had increased the permitted capacity to 72.5% with effect from August 12, 2021, but has now permitted the capacity to 85% with effect from September 18, 2021, until further orders. Additionally, the ministry relaxed the fare cap rule from September 18. “Though the recovery continued in September 2021, demand continues to be subdued from the corporate traveller segment as reflected by passenger traffic being lower by around 38% in September 2021 compared to pre-Covid levels,” Banerjee added.

ICRA said that the increase in permitted capacity to 85% levels is a step in the right direction, given the onset of the festive season. “Also, reduction in fare cap rollover period from 30 days to 15 days is a move towards market-driven pricing as applicable during the pre-Covid period, wherein the pricing was determined by the actual demand-supply dynamics and real passenger load factors,” it added.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) that started on May 7 last year, international passenger traffic (inbound and outbound) for Indian airlines was around 46 lakh for the period May 7, 2020, to September 30, 2021. For September 2021, international passenger traffic for Indian airlines under the same set-up was around four lakh, marking a sequential growth of around 30%.