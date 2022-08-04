‘Rising demand for engineering leads to higher seat vacancy in science courses’
Mumbai: Be it the rising demand for undergraduate engineering courses, or the chaos due to the delay in conducting admissions to UG courses in degree colleges this year, several institutes are still racing to fill up their vacant seats.
Once again, students who had already confirmed their admissions in the science courses have started withdrawing admissions, many in the hope of better prospects in professional courses—including engineering.
“Students are very clear about what they want to do after class 12, and at present, employment opportunities for engineering graduates are at a rise, which has automatically resulted in students withdrawing admissions from degree colleges and opting for admissions in engineering colleges,” said Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate.
Every year, class 12 students aiming for professional courses, including engineering and medicine block seats in traditional BSc courses, as a backup plan. These seats usually go vacant after admissions to medical and engineering courses commence, but this year, many students are already withdrawing admissions.
“Students have done well in entrance exams, and are sure they won’t need to block seats. The number of admission withdrawals from BSc courses seem to be higher than in the last few years,” added Wadia.
Admissions to UG degree courses across most colleges were held in two phases this year. In the first phase, colleges admitted students from the Maharashtra state board only as other school education boards were yet to announce results for their class 12 students. Most colleges had kept aside seats for non-state board students, admissions for whom started in the last week of July.
In the last week of July, after the announcement of ISC and CBSE results, the University of Mumbai directed all affiliated colleges to complete admissions, latest by August 8 and start the academic session on or before August 10. With less than three days left for this deadline to end, colleges are now racing to announce another merit list to fill up all vacant seats before August 8.
“There are some combinations in the science faculty that have vacant seats, due to withdrawal of admission. We hope to fill these seats up in the next merit list and start regular classes in time,” said Anushree Lokur, principal, Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga.
Some principals are also expecting to receive admission applications after August 10 this year. “Due to the delay in conducting admissions and the chaos of two separate lists for state board and non-state board students, I won’t be surprised that students will be trying their luck for admissions even after August 10. Hopefully, the university will allow such admissions, considering the situation this year,” said another principal.
Centre avoiding discussions on burning issues: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday alleged that the Centre was keeping the Opposition engaged in petty issues in Parliament to avoid discussions on burning issues and added this would lead to autocracy. Mayawati claimed there was currently no government which could pro-actively work on issues such as inflation, poverty and unemployment with honesty. Addressing the party leaders and office bearers, the BSP chief charged the BJP with trying to topple democratically elected governments.
Day temperature on rise in Pune city; moderate rainfall likely till August 9
Despite rain forecast, the day temperature in the city has been on the rise, according to India Meteorological Department, Pune. On Thursday, the day temperature in Pune was reported at 32.3 degrees Celsius which was 4.8 degrees warmer than normal. On Wednesday as well, Pune reported day temperature of 32.1 degrees Celsius which was 4.5 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. The city also witnessed rainfall in the evening for the past two days.
PMC initiates third-party quality audit of 640 Pune roads
Amid complaints from residents about appalling state of roads, Pune Municipal Corporation has initiated a process to carry out a third-party audit of construction quality of 640 roads identified under the Defect Liability Period (DLP). According to officials, PMC has in the first phase collected information about roads that come under DLP. These roads are mostly located in nine wards of PMC including Aundh-Baner, Shivajinagar-Ghole road, Kothrud-Bavdhan, Warje-Karvenagar, Hadapsar-Mundhwa, Wanowrie-Ramtekadi, Kondhwa-Yeolewadi, Kasba-Vishraumbaug and Bibwewadi.
Filling Allahabad University teachers’ posts reserved for EWS aspirants proving tough
Allahabad University is struggling to fill the posts of professors and associate professors reserved for economically weaker section candidates. Same is the case of candidates vying for the post of professors. If one takes case of Allahabad University, recently the recruitment process of teachers has been completed in 11 subjects. In nine of them, there were four posts of professor under EWS quota and all four remained vacant.
Protest Against Moharram Gate: UP MLA’s father refuses to end sit-in
The protest against a temporary gate put up by Muslims during Moharram month continued at the Kunda tehsil in Pratapgarh on Thursday, with father of Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiyya, Uday Pratap Singh, refusing to end the stir until his demand was met. Condition of Uday Pratap, 89, who belongs to the Bhadri estate of Pratapgarh, deteriorated on Wednesday night as the octogenarian refused food and medicines too.
