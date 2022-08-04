‘Rising demand for engineering leads to higher seat vacancy in science courses’

Mumbai: Be it the rising demand for undergraduate engineering courses, or the chaos due to the delay in conducting admissions to UG courses in degree colleges this year, several institutes are still racing to fill up their vacant seats.

Once again, students who had already confirmed their admissions in the science courses have started withdrawing admissions, many in the hope of better prospects in professional courses—including engineering.

“Students are very clear about what they want to do after class 12, and at present, employment opportunities for engineering graduates are at a rise, which has automatically resulted in students withdrawing admissions from degree colleges and opting for admissions in engineering colleges,” said Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate.

Every year, class 12 students aiming for professional courses, including engineering and medicine block seats in traditional BSc courses, as a backup plan. These seats usually go vacant after admissions to medical and engineering courses commence, but this year, many students are already withdrawing admissions.

“Students have done well in entrance exams, and are sure they won’t need to block seats. The number of admission withdrawals from BSc courses seem to be higher than in the last few years,” added Wadia.

Admissions to UG degree courses across most colleges were held in two phases this year. In the first phase, colleges admitted students from the Maharashtra state board only as other school education boards were yet to announce results for their class 12 students. Most colleges had kept aside seats for non-state board students, admissions for whom started in the last week of July.

In the last week of July, after the announcement of ISC and CBSE results, the University of Mumbai directed all affiliated colleges to complete admissions, latest by August 8 and start the academic session on or before August 10. With less than three days left for this deadline to end, colleges are now racing to announce another merit list to fill up all vacant seats before August 8.

“There are some combinations in the science faculty that have vacant seats, due to withdrawal of admission. We hope to fill these seats up in the next merit list and start regular classes in time,” said Anushree Lokur, principal, Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga.

Some principals are also expecting to receive admission applications after August 10 this year. “Due to the delay in conducting admissions and the chaos of two separate lists for state board and non-state board students, I won’t be surprised that students will be trying their luck for admissions even after August 10. Hopefully, the university will allow such admissions, considering the situation this year,” said another principal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON