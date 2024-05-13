 Rivals scared of open debate: Aaditya | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Rivals scared of open debate: Aaditya

ByYogesh Naik
May 13, 2024 06:08 AM IST

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora responded to Thackeray’s post, saying he had participated in candidate debates in South Mumbai for over 20 years

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday alleged that their rivals were scared of an open debate and law enforcement agencies were being used to cancel debates in South Mumbai, where Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Arvind Sawant is locked in a contest with Shiv Sena’s Yamini Jadhav.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and MLA Aaditya (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and MLA Aaditya (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

“Between yesterday and today, 2 events where citizens could have watched South Mumbai candidates debate face-to-face have been cancelled. The cancellations were last minute, apparently by the police, one in the name of “fear of political workers clashing” and the other over timing of permissions. Has it come to this that civil debates won’t be allowed by agencies? Their duty is to prevent untoward incidents, not prevent debate. South Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant was ready for debate,” Thackeray posted on social media platform X.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora responded to Thackeray’s post, saying he had participated in candidate debates in South Mumbai for over 20 years. “It is a tradition we must protect. But suggesting that Mumbai Police canceled these debates due to political pressure is not just immature but also an insult to our exemplary police force,” he said.

Deora mentioned that the South Mumbai Shiv Sena candidate was prepared for a debate. “If residents‘ associations can’t host it, I invite the media to step up,” said Deora.

