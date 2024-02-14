Road accident claims lives of two warehouse employees in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: Two 35-year-old warehouse employees, Shailesh Haldankar and Mustaque Saeed Ansari, were killed in a road accident on Monday morning at Mankoli Naka on Mumbai Nashik Highway in Bhiwandi. The victims, on their way to work, were hit by a dumper. HT Image

Haldankar, who recently moved to his brother’s house in Kalwa from Sindhudurg for employment, lived at Mafatlal Compound in Kharegaon, Kalwa. Ansari lived with his family in the Baiganwadi area in Govandi. Ansari regularly gave Haldankar rides to work on his motorcycle from Kalwa.

The police said that the dumper driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the accident. The wrong-side driving of the dumper resulted in a head-on collision with the motorcycle, causing both Ansari and Haldankar to suffer serious head injuries.

Passersby alerted the local police, and the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead before admission. The post-mortem was conducted at the hospital, and the bodies were handed over to the respective families for final rites.

Somnath Karnavar, police sub-inspector at Narpoli police station, said, “The driver has been identified as Anil Yadav and has now been arrested. He will be produced in court tomorrow.”

A case has been filed against the dumper driver under sections 304(A) (Causing death by negligence), 337 (Causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal life of others), and 279 (Rash and negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.