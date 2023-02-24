Road digging, construction send 22 Mulund residents to hospital in 1 month

Mumbai: Residents of Marathon Avenue Marg, in Mulund West, have been walking through a sheet of haze since the last one month, as the air quality index (AQI) in the neighbourhood has been a steady 500. Largescale construction, constant road digging and sewerage work by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have contributed to the poor air quality, compromising the health of citizens. Starry Menezes, a resident of Pinnacle, said the family has to wash their utensils repeatedly as they gather dust soon after they are set out to dry. “Our quality of life has deteriorated by over 70 per cent. We get allergies, cold and watery eyes eight times a year,” she said, also pointing to the Metro construction nearby adding to the poor air quality. “A minister should impose the forest rule again in Mulund – it will be a blessing in disguise,” she added. (HT PHOTO)

Twenty-two residents on this stretch, victims of dust pollution, were hospitalised in this span. Around 5000 residents residing in the 12 towers at Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, on Marathon Avenue Marg, have complained of bronchial disorders, lung infections and other respiratory problems.

Kalyan Raman, 83, a resident of Pinnacle Society Vasant Oscar had to be put in the ICU twice -- at MGM Hospital, Nerul, on January 28, and Aditi Hospital, Mulund, on February1. His condition had deteriorated so much that his son had to rush from Australia on an emergency call.

After 14 days in the ICU and four in the general ward, Raman is home but under observation by doctors. “The problem is due to a new tower facing my balcony where dust particles gather, harming my lungs, which became infected. Some amount of water also had to be pumped out. My O2 levels also dipped dangerously low. Only after being hospitalised did I realise the impact of dust pollution,” said Raman. “Unless there is a public outcry this rampant construction and road digging issue will not be taken seriously.”

Venkat Raman, 52, a fourth floor resident of the building has been on antibiotics for cough since a month and is planning to rent another house in Bhandup. He has already shifted his 85-year-old mother to Mulund East, after she complained of breathlessness.

“The corporation’s road digging causes dust problem. However, over and above this, there are three under-construction buildings that are not covered. We have not opened our windows for the last six months,” he said. Members of the family suffer from throat infection, fever and constant cough. They carry medicines, prescribed by doctors, whenever they step out.

“Every flat has a patient,” he said, underscoring the gravity of the situation. “My friend’s mother, Mrs Linto, was admitted in the ICU. Our building stands between two constructions. I cannot wear a mask because I am a marathon runner.”

Starry Menezes, a resident of Pinnacle, said the family has to wash their utensils repeatedly as they gather dust soon after they are set out to dry. “Our quality of life has deteriorated by over 70 per cent. We get allergies, cold and watery eyes eight times a year,” she said, also pointing to the Metro construction nearby adding to the poor air quality. “A minister should impose the forest rule again in Mulund – it will be a blessing in disguise,” she added.

Jay Mrug said his wife Himanee Mrug, 46, has a continuous throat infection, and the moment she enters Marathon Avenue Marg, she starts complaining of runny nose as well. “She reacts to the pollution on the street. She suffers from chest congestion and is on antibiotics. When a similar situation was there earlier, thanks to a raw mix plant, an MLA raised the issue in the assembly and it was shut down. Now, other construction sites, along with road construction, have escalated the matter.”

Parmeshwar Singh, secretary, Pinnacle Society Vasant Oscar, pointed out that even solar panels, cars, building facade and balconies are covered with dust.

The matter first came to light after local MLA Mihir Kotecha alerted BMC’s sewerage department on Thursday about the shoddy work done by the contractor who had left the soil and debris released from excavation on the road for over a month, “leading to the poor air quality in the neighbourhood” and demanded that “the contractor be booked for playing with the lives of citizens”. “The BMC project must be brought under the Climate Protection Act,” he said.

Sandeep Kamble, chief engineer, sewerage operations department, BMC, said, “I have instructed the contractor to sprinkle water hourly to prevent dust from spreading in the air. Lorries leave behind a cloud of dust. The executive has been asked to fine the contractor.”

Dr Salil Bendre, pulmonologist, Nanavati Hospital, said, dust particles in the air affect the airways, commonly called bronchi, which causes allergic bronchitis. When smaller airways get affected, it leads to bronchiolitis, similar to bronchitis. The symptoms are persistent dry cough, which can go on for three to four weeks.

“As the lungs become narrower and the particulate size become less than 10 microns, they reach the smaller airways, leading to dry cough. People with allergies also complain of breathlessness,” he said. “Those with asthama should use inhalers regularly.”

Masking and car-pooling to reduce traffic congestion, are viable alternatives to cope with such a situation, he added.