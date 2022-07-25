Road rage: Cousins assaulted by high flying siblings in Khar
Mumbai The Khar police have arrested Faiz Kadawalla and his sister Aaya for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping two cousins in Khar in the wee hours of Sunday.
According to the complainant Anju Vikramchand Soni (38), a beautician, Soni had gone to dinner with her cousin Priyesh Jadeja to a sandwich outlet near Vishrati Kutir hotel at Link road in Khar.
At 12.30 am, Soni left the hotel while Jadeja was washing his hands. After going outside, she saw that their two-wheeler had been knocked down by a maroon car driven by a woman. She told the police that the side-view mirrors of the two-wheeler were broken and the bike was damaged due to the fall.
However, when she confronted the driver, the accused Aaya Kadawalla told her that she would not apologise and abused her. Jadeja then tried to calm Soni down but when Kadawalla abused them again, Soni lost her cool and started fighting.
The latter then ended up dropping her iPhone on the ground and breaking it. When the fight turned ugly, Kadawalla called up her brother Faiz, the owner of Arbab restaurant in Bandra west and asked him to come to her rescue.
When Faiz reached the spot, a scuffle broke out between him and Jadeja when he snatched the gold chain worth ₹50,000 from his neck and took his bike keys. Soni told the police that they even assaulted her, tore her top and molested her. When Jadeja tried reasoning with Faiz, the men assaulted him and hit him on his chest and stomach. Aaya too assaulted Soni and pulled her hair
Faiz then demanded that Soni and Jadeja pay for his sister’s phone and called up his five accomplices who reached the spot and kidnapped the duo. They were taken outside Arbab restaurant where they were abused and made to wait for over an hour before Faiz released them.
When Jadeja asked for his key and chain back, Faiz refused after which the brother-sister duo returned home. On Sunday morning Jadeja and Soni approached the Khar police and registered a case against Faiz and his accomplices including Aaya.
“We have arrested three people including Faiz and Aaya and are investigating the case further,” said Mohan Mane, senior police inspector of Khar police station.
When HT contacted Soni to talk about the incident, she said, “We are all tensed about yesterday’s incident. I am not in the position to talk about it.”
-
Workers happy with the split from SBSP: Azamgarh SP leader
Samajwadi Party's Azamgarh district unit general secretary Harprasad Dubey on Sunday welcomed party chief Akhilesh Yadav's move to snap ties with the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. Dubey said that SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar in the recent past made many statements against the SP chief due to which the workers were not happy. Azamgarh is an SP stronghold and will remain so, Dubey added. In 2017, the SP won five seats in Azamgarh.
-
To cut costs, Ganpati mandals in Dhankawadi to hold only one procession
The slump in the economy has taken a toll on the upcoming 10-day Ganeshotsav festival that begins on August 31 after a gap of two years. On Saturday, several mandals from southern parts of Pune in Dhankawadi area held a meeting and decided to take out the procession together, as this will cause less financial burden.
-
Feast on last Sunday of Ashadh in Pune
On the last Sunday of Hindu calendar's Ashadh month, long queues were seen outside the chicken, mutton and fish shops across the city. Before Shravan month begins on July 29, wherein many Hindus do not eat non-vegetarian food and consume liquor, “Akhad special party” which is celebrated with drinks and non-veg food were organised in the city. Many preferred to buy cooked food from restaurants and home-cooked deliveries.
-
BMC wants additional manpower to tackle hawker menace in SoBo
Mumbai: In a bid to tackle the hawker menace in south Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to hire manpower from external agencies like NGO, and manpower supplying firms to remove illegal hawker encroachment from various public spaces. BMC's B-ward office, which covers the congested localities like Sandhurst Road, Dongri and Bhindi Bazar had floated a public notice earlier this week, seeking appointment of additional manpower for removing the encroachment.
-
Passenger onboard Srinagar-Lucknow flight misbehaves with air hostess, arrested
A man was arrested and later released on bail after he misbehaved with an air hostess on Srinagar-Lucknow Indigo flight 6E6075 on Friday. The passenger was arrested at Amritsar airport after the flight captain informed Amritsar air traffic control about the incident. The flight captain informed the ATC, and as soon as the plane landed at Amritsar airport, the security personnel deplaned the passenger and handed him over to the police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics