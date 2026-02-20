Road rage incident: Car driver follows biker, hits bike, assaults him over overtaking issue

MUMBAI: A 30-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a four wheeler driver in a road rage case in Dahisar on Wednesday. The MHB Colony police have booked the car driver and are trying to trace him. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the incident took place around 5:15am on Wednesday when Abhishek Ashok Shekhawat was travelling on his scooter along the Dahisar Bridge towards Dahisar West via the Link Road. He told the police that a car driver allegedly tried to stop him due to a minor issue related to the two vehicles overtaking each other on the route.

They spoke briefly, and then the car driver reportedly followed him up to Lopez Residency, Navagaon in Dahisar West and began abusing and assaulting Shekhawat after hitting his bike with his car.

The driver then allegedly threatened him, saying “My name is Shivraj Shetty. I will kill you.” The police said the driver then hit Shekhawat’s wrist, elbows, and helmet. He was rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital and he approached the police after being treated.

The MHB Colony police officers said that they have booked Shetty for assault under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “We have sent a notice of appearance to the accused to be present before the investigating officer of the case,” said Harish Gawli, senior police inspector at the MHB Colony police station.

The incident comes merely three days after another two-wheeler rider in Vasai was beaten to death in another road rage incident. The accused was riding against the flow of traffic on a one-way street when the victim stopped him fearing an accident. Enraged, the accused then beat the victim to death.