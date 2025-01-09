Menu Explore
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
Road roller crushes man sleeping on roadside to death

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 09, 2025 09:08 AM IST

THANE: A road roller crushed a 25-year-old man to death on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, leading to the driver’s arrest for negligence

THANE: A road roller crushed a 25-year-old man to death on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, leading to the driver’s arrest for negligence. The incident occurred near Mama Compound on Tuesday evening and was reported to the Kongaon police by relatives of the deceased.

According to Kongaon police, the deceased, Prakashkumar Mahto, was sleeping on the roadside after lunch when the road roller driver, identified as Basantkumar Verma, ran the front wheel of the roller over Mahto, resulting in his instant death. The impact was so severe that Mahto was completely crushed under the roller, causing his brother to faint on seeing him in that condition.

The Kongaon police immediately arrived at the scene, sent Mahto’s crushed body for postmortem to a government hospital, and registered a case based on a complaint by Amresh Kumar Mandal, the victim’s nephew.

“We have charged the road roller driver under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and issued him a notice under Section 35(3) for appearance. The deceased’s body has been handed over to his family members,” said sub-inspector Sudhir Sapkal.

Mahto was a worker at an under-construction godown and lived in Bhiwandi. He was married and his family live at his native place in Bihar.

