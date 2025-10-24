Robbers stab Sewri jewellery unit’s watchman, rob gold worth ₹48 lakh

Mumbai: Three men posing as delivery agents allegedly robbed 400 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹48 lakh from a jewellery-making unit in Sewri after stabbing the watchman on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the incident took place in shop number 223 in Busa Industrial Estate at 10.15 pm on Tuesday, when Rohit Kumar Sharma, 20, the security guard on duty, was alone in the jewellery-making unti after Diwali pooja. He told the police that the owner, Pradeep Sharma, had visited the unit earlier that evening for the pooja, offered 400 grams of gold ornaments in the ritual and left them in the pooja table’s drawer before leaving. “Three men arrived at the industrial unit claiming to be delivering a parcel. When Rohit opened the door, one of them allegedly attacked him with a knife, stabbing him in the right thigh. The trio then rushed to the pooja table, opened the drawer, and fled with the gold ornaments,” said a police officer.

Following this, Rohit managed to raise an alarm, after which some nearby unit workers rushed him to KEM Hospital. After undergoing treatment, he and his employer approached the RAK Marg police station. Subsequently, based on their complaint, the police registered a case against the three assailants under Sections 309 (robbery), 331 (house-trespass or house-breaking), and 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act.

The police then reviewed the CCTV footage and identified the accused, after which a manhunt was launched for them.