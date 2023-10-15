Row erupts over Jarange-Patil’s remarks against Fadnavis-Bhujbal

MUMBAI: A political row has erupted after Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s demands for OBC status to the entire Maratha community as well as his public statement that deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Advocate Gunratna Sadavarte, chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal were playing “anti-Maratha politics”. The BJP and Sadavarte hit back at the activist, saying he was “speaking the language of the Sharad Pawar camp”. HT Image

BJP leader and Fadnavis’ close aide Praveen Darekar alleged that Jarange-Patil was targeting Fadnavis on behalf of NCP leader Sharad Pawar. “Everyone knows that Fadnavis has no connection with Sadavarte,” he said. “Everyone knows how Fadnavis as CM gave reservation to the Maratha community. Despite this, Jarange-Patil is targeting him, as he belongs to a certain community. Jarange-Patil’s statements are politically motivated. This is the language generally used by NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s camp. One has to be able to see who the mastermind behind Jarange-Patil is,” said Darekar, himself a Maratha.

The BJP leader also tried to downplay the show of strength at Jarange-Patil’s rally, saying that the Maratha community was always united in support of the demand for reservation. “A crowd of lakhs of Marathas is not new,” he said. “In the past too, the Maratha community gathered in large numbers without any leader. They support the cause, not any particular leader.”

Advocate Sadavarte, who had earlier demanded Jarange-Patil’s arrest, reiterated that the activist was speaking on behalf of Sharad Pawar. “He is speaking in political language and making false allegations,” he said. “He is also confused about his demands. Earlier, he was demanding Kunbi certificates to those who were registered as Kunbis during Nizam rule. Now he is demanding Kunbi caste certificates and OBC reservation for all Marathas. He has no knowledge of how reservation is given to any community.”

OBC leader and food and civil supplies minister Chagan Bhujbal refuted Jarange-Patil’s remark that he had become a major leader due to the support of the Maratha community. “I am a leader because of the Shiv Sena and the late Balasaheb Thackeray,” he said. “Later, Sharad Pawar and the NCP supported me. They must have seen some quality in me, and as I was useful to the party, they gave me an opportunity. I worked with Maratha leaders like Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. So the allegation by Jarange-Patil that I am working to divide the Maratha community and oppose Maratha reservation is baseless. The Maratha community is mature.”

Bhujbal added that he was getting threat calls and had complained to the police. “But I am ready to die for my OBC community,” he declared. The Nashik Police has deployed police protection at Bhujbal’s residence there.

