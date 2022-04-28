Row over fuel prices rages even as state decides against VAT reduction

A day after prime minister Narendra Modi blamed Maharashtra among other non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states for the high prices of petrol and diesel, the war of words between the state government and the Centre continued on Thursday. Amid the row, the state cabinet decided not to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on the fuel after hinting at it earlier in the day.

Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in a series of tweets, said the state had brought down tax on imported liquor but not VAT on fuel. The tweets invited sharp reactions.

Puri also tweeted that the Maharashtra government had collected ₹79,412 crore as fuel taxes since 2018 and was expected to collect ₹33,000 crore this year.

Responding to the tweet, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said Maharashtra’s contribution through direct tax was 38.3%, and the goods and services tax (GST) dues the Centre owed to the state stood at ₹26,500 crore.

Sena leader and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray too asked the Centre to respond to the non-payment of GST dues.

“It [revenue through VAT] is not a crime, it is the right of the state. Our government has planned for all sections, including farmers and women. If we are getting [revenue through] VAT, it is the right of the state. At the same time, the pending GST dues have to be given to the states as a constitutional duty. The Centre must respond to why the GST which is due to Maharashtra is not being given,” Thackeray said.

Another Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the issue of VAT on fuel raised by the PM on Wednesday was not required in a meeting called to discuss the Covid-19 situation.

“The meeting was called to discuss the Covid-19 situation but the prime minister touched upon other issues. It was not a conversation but a monologue where non-BJP-ruled state chief ministers were taunted. It was not expected of the prime minister. The PM had one approach for BJP CMs and another for non-BJP CMs. The PM must have a uniform stance for the country, which was not seen yesterday,” he said.

Hitting out at the PM, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said it was unfair to blame Maharashtra for the high fuel prices in the state as the difference between the state and Central taxes on petrol and diesel was negligible. He also said the Centre was giving stepmotherly treatment to Maharashtra.

The state cabinet on Thursday did not discuss reduction of VAT on fuel, though deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar (who heads the finance department) hinted at it in the morning.

“The finance department was keen on cutting VAT on petrol by ₹1 to bring the state taxes below the Central ones to score politically. But any such decision would have sent a wrong message, giving an opportunity to BJP to take credit after the prime minister’s remarks. Secondly, any such decision would have been inappropriate after Thackeray reacted sharply to Modi’s statements. The state government has to reduce VAT, but it may come ahead of the local body polls expected to be held later this year,” an official from the finance department, who did not wish to be named, said.

The state does not want to bring down VAT on petrol and diesel anytime soon as it will lead to huge revenue loss. Even a reduction by ₹1 will result in a monthly loss of ₹125 crore. “The state’s estimated revenue from VAT on petrol and diesel in the current financial year is ₹35,000 crore against ₹29,500 crore collected in 2021-22. It is true that the rise in petrol and diesel prices resulted in a financial windfall through VAT, but it is still a major source of revenue for us. In the wake of the rising prices of fuel, our revenue is expected to go up by 15% in the current financial year against the annual natural growth of 8%-10%,” the official said, adding the annual sale of diesel in Maharashtra is 1.15 lakh kilolitre while the sale of petrol is just 50,000 kilolitre.

A senior Nationalist Congress Party minister said the reduction of just ₹1 or ₹2 would neither help the state bring the prices to the level in the neighbouring BJP-ruled states, nor would it help politically. “The Centre had reduced its levy on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively, which was followed by further reduction by BJP-ruled states in their taxes. Maharashtra will have to cut its taxes drastically to match the prices with other states and it is not possible at this stage,” he said.

Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the Sena-led government started crying foul over payment of GST dues.

“Just as Maharashtra ranks first in the country in collecting the highest GST, it also tops in looting its citizens by levying the highest tax on petrol and diesel. In reality, the chief minister is misleading people. The figure of ₹26,000 crore is not right; the state has already received ₹13,000 crore, and the remaining amount will be given by July,” Upadhye said.

VAT and cess levied on petrol and diesel in Maharashtra is one of the highest in the country. VAT on petrol in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Aurangabad and Amravati is 26%, while it is 25% in the rest of the state with an additional cess of ₹10.12 per litre across Maharashtra. VAT on diesel is 24% in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Amravati and Aurangabad, whereas it is 21% in the rest of the state with an additional cess of ₹3 a litre across Maharashtra.