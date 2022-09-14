RPF lady constable saves mother and child who fall into gap between platform and train in Mumbai’s crowded Lokmanya Tilak Terminus
Mumbai: The presence of mind of a lady constable with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) helped save the life of a mother and her three-year-old child who fell into the gap between train and platform on Tuesday afternoon.
The woman was trying to board a moving Kamyani Express on platform number 3 at the nodal Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, in Kurla.
Constable Jyoti Panchdhe not only rescued the duo but also ensured that the mother and child board the train.
Panchdhe was on duty at platform number 3 when the Varanasi-bound train arrived.
“After the train started moving, I noticed a lady with a child in one hand and a bag in the other trying to board the moving train. She lost balance and fell into the gap between the train and platform, I was just a few steps away so immediately reached out and pulled her towards the platform,” said Panchdhe.
Since the mother was holding on to her child tightly, the child was not hurt. The incident occurred around 2pm when the Kamyani Express was leaving the platform.
“Her husband had boarded the train but she could not step in on time leading to the accident,” said Panchdhe who has been with the RPF for 18 months.
Reacting to the commotion, the train driver halted the train for a few minutes. This gave Panchdhe time to help the woman board the train.
Keshav Rana, inspector, RPF Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, said, “Although during training all RPF officers are taught to prioritise the life of passengers, this is also an act of humanity. Despite being relatively new in the field, she showed presence of mind at the nick of time.”
Police get 600 applications by Ramlila, Durga Puja organisers
With the festival season around the corner, the Delhi Police have received over 600 applications to hold Ramlila, Durga Puja and Dussehra events, indicating that the city is back to the pre-Covid era as far as festivities are concerned. In 2022, the police have already received 610 applications for the same as on September 14, according to data shared by the Delhi Police licensing unit.
CRZ: Only three temporary studios sanctioned in Madh-Marve
The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has sanctioned only three temporary film studios in the Madh-Marve area in the last two years, according to publicly available documents. Permissions were granted to three entities, namely Bhatia Bollywood Studios, Expressions Studios and Balaji Tirupati Cinemas, during the MCZMA's 152nd meeting on February 16, 2021. When contacted for a comment on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Kirit Somaiya was struck by his allegations.
17 fined in Delhi for not wearing seat belts in rear
The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued 17 challans to people for not wearing seat belts in the rear seats of cars, officials said. The police conducted a drive on the Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place in central Delhi to ensure compliance. The offenders were fined Rs 1,000 each, the police said. According to police, Mistry, who was sitting in the rear, was not wearing a seat belt.
PM has promised a bigger project to Maha, says state industries minister
NAVI MUMBAI Prime Minister Narendra Modi has blamed the MVA government for Maharashtra losing out to Gujarat in the race for a $20 billion project, claimed Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant on Wednesday. State industries minister Samant said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister has assured CM Shinde the state will be given an even bigger project at a later date which will generate employment.
Frauds pose as IPS officer, extort ₹2.21 lakh from 75-yr-old
Mumbai: A 75-year-old man from Ghatkopar (west) became a victim of cyber fraud recently after being enticed into an intimate video call with a woman and blackmailed thereafter with a surreptitious recording. The frauds posed as senior officials from Delhi police and journalists, and extorted ₹2.21 lakh from the senior citizen.
