RPF lady constable saves mother and child who fall into gap between platform and train in Mumbai’s crowded Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

Published on Sep 14, 2022 10:57 PM IST

Mumbai: The presence of mind of a lady constable with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) helped save the life of a mother and her three-year-old child who fell into the gap between train and platform on Tuesday afternoon

ByAnkita G Menon

Mumbai: The presence of mind of a lady constable with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) helped save the life of a mother and her three-year-old child who fell into the gap between train and platform on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was trying to board a moving Kamyani Express on platform number 3 at the nodal Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, in Kurla.

Constable Jyoti Panchdhe not only rescued the duo but also ensured that the mother and child board the train.

Panchdhe was on duty at platform number 3 when the Varanasi-bound train arrived.

“After the train started moving, I noticed a lady with a child in one hand and a bag in the other trying to board the moving train. She lost balance and fell into the gap between the train and platform, I was just a few steps away so immediately reached out and pulled her towards the platform,” said Panchdhe.

Since the mother was holding on to her child tightly, the child was not hurt. The incident occurred around 2pm when the Kamyani Express was leaving the platform.

“Her husband had boarded the train but she could not step in on time leading to the accident,” said Panchdhe who has been with the RPF for 18 months.

Reacting to the commotion, the train driver halted the train for a few minutes. This gave Panchdhe time to help the woman board the train.

Keshav Rana, inspector, RPF Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, said, “Although during training all RPF officers are taught to prioritise the life of passengers, this is also an act of humanity. Despite being relatively new in the field, she showed presence of mind at the nick of time.”

Wednesday, September 14, 2022
