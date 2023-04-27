RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat praises role of swayamsevaks in building cancer centre

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday expressed pride in the role of swayamsevaks in building the National Cancer Institute at Nagpur saying this is the best example of team work by the sangh parivar. The RSS chief inaugurated the 710-bed cancer research institute in Nagpur. (Sunny Shende | HT)

Inaugurating the 710-bed institute, Bhagwat said the swayamsevaks, led by Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his team, worked tirelessly to complete this project of public interest.

It feels good when Sangh activists do such a good job.

Also Read: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urges swayamsevaks to unite Hindus

“Their work was appreciated everywhere and the sangh always does such a good job where human touch is more important than anything,” he said.

“Affinity and audacity to fight the disease is the first requirement when one is diagnosed with cancer and I am happy to note that this institute provides personal care to each of its patients. The doctors are the pillars in the treatment, and here everyone involved makes sure that half the battle for the patient is won even before the start of the treatment,” he said.

Bhagwat also said that treatment has to be made cheaper.

Those who do not have the capacity they should be given free treatment and those who have it should give money and those who can help should come forward.

He said that efforts will have to be made to reduce the cost of treatment by using other methods.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Eknath Shinde said due to the increase in the number of cancer patients, the Tata Cancer Institute in Mumbai is overloaded with patients, and it is not possible for them to cater to each and everyone.

However, this institute will provide the best treatment to the patients from Vidarbha and nearby areas.

“I would like to appeal to all the people’s representatives to take a leaf out of the work done in building this institute and build a hospital in their own constituencies,” he said.

Shinde also mentioned that a similar cancer institute is being built in Thane with the help of Tata Cancer Institute and the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Fadnavis, credited by the institute for envisioning the project during his tenure as chief minister, praised the institute for its services and affordability.