RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urges swayamsevaks to unite Hindus

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday called upon ‘swayamsevaks’ to unite Hindus and work for the country’s benefit.

“Hindus should be united. Divisions in society over caste and violence over the issue are the biggest hurdles in achieving this unity and there are forces that take advantage of it,” he said addressing a gathering of swayamsevaks who had turned up for the Rashtrodaya Sammelan here from 14 districts of west UP.

“We have to understand that all Hindus, irrespective of different ways of worship and way of life, are brothers... The entire society has to admire the ideology of the RSS,” he said.

Appreciating the work being done by the RSS, he said: “We admire the ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam’ (world is one family) ideology. The entire world is now looking towards India to build a society where people could live in peace and trust.”

He said ‘hardliner Hindutva’ symbolises it’s commitment for generosity, non-violence, integrity and Brahmcharya.

Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhara presided over the Sammelan.