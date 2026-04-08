RTI activist shot at by unidentified assailant in Airoli

NAVI MUMBAI: An unidentified assailant opened fire at two individuals in Airoli late Monday night, leaving RTI activist Amit Maurya critically injured, police said. The attacker remains at large, and police have yet to establish a motive. Navi Mumbai, India - April 7, 2026:Innova car with bullet marks on wind shield at Rabale Police Station after unknown assilants fired on RTI activist Amit Morya last night at Sector-1, Airoli in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The incident occurred around 11:45 pm at Chhatrapati Rahivasi Sangh, where Maurya was meeting his friend, contractor Sandeep Gawas, who was overseeing construction work in the area.

According to Rabale police, the attacker arrived on a motorcycle and fired four rounds before fleeing. “Two rounds were fired at the victim and two hit a parked Innova car belonging to Gawas,” an investigating officer said.

Maurya was rushed to a nearby hospital by Gawas and later shifted to Fortis Hospital in Mulund, where he underwent surgery.

Police have registered a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Arms Act against the unidentified assailant.

A crime team inspected the spot and CCTV footage is being analysed, police said. “The footage shows a lone assailant arriving on a motorcycle, firing four rounds, and fleeing the scene,” a police officer said.

According to the police, no motive for the crime has been determined yet. “So far, the injured has not named or suspected any person. A special team has been formed to ascertain the motive,” said senior police inspector Balkrishna Sawant.