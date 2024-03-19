 ‘Sachche din’ after BJP goes out of power: Uddhav | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
‘Sachche din’ after BJP goes out of power: Uddhav

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha, Mumbai
Mar 19, 2024 08:18 AM IST

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray calls BJP a termite damaging the country, urges people to prevent it from coming to power again for 'sachche din'.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has said the BJP is a termite that is damaging the country, and it is the duty of people to ensure that it will not come to power again. After BJP was thrown out of power there would be ‘sachche din’ in the country, he said in a rally at Vasmat in Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.

Hingoli, Mar 18 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Udhhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at Vasmat in Hingoli on Monday. (ANI Photo) (Shiv Sena X)
Hingoli, Mar 18 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Udhhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at Vasmat in Hingoli on Monday. (ANI Photo) (Shiv Sena X)

“The BJP came to power by promising ‘achche din’ but damaged the country. Once it goes out of power there will be ‘sachche din’,” Thackeray said.

He also called the BJP a gang of dacoits who collects money by threatening business houses through the Enforcement Directorate and other investigating agencies. He slammed his former saffron partner for splitting opposition parties.

Thackeray started his two-day tour of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency on Monday. In 2019, Hemant Patil from the undivided Shiv Sena won the seat but joined the faction led by chief minister Eknath Shinde in June 2022.

Follow Us On