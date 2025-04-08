Safety inspection on BKC-Worli Metro 3 segment begins

MUMBAI: The much-awaited second phase of Mumbai’s underground Metro Line 3 is inching closer to public launch, with the commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) beginning final inspections on the 9.77-km stretch between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli. If all goes as planned, Mumbaiites may soon be commuting beneath the Mithi River as early as next week. Mumbai, India. Sep 24, 2024: First look at newly constructed Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, ahead of the inauguration of Mumbai's first underground Metro. Mumbai, India. Sep 24, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Since its partial launch on 7 October 2024, the Aqua Line has been operational between Aarey JVLR and BKC, covering a distance of 12.69 km. The upcoming BKC–Acharya Atre Chowk leg is awaiting safety clearance, while the final 13-km stretch extending up to Cuffe Parade is slated for completion by July 2025. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is spearheading the execution of this transformative infrastructure project.

Once fully operational, Metro Line 3 will span 22.5 km and feature 16 underground stations, significantly improving connectivity between Central Mumbai and the Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road. Key stations on the upcoming segment include Dharavi, Sitaladevi, Dadar, Siddhivinayak, Worli, and Acharya Atre Chowk. Notably, the route between BKC and Dharavi crosses beneath the Mithi River—an engineering feat in itself.

Sources close to the project told Hindustan Times that CMRS officials began preliminary inspections on Monday. “The CMRS team visited the route on Monday, and we’ve been informed that a full inspection will take place around April 10. If everything goes smoothly, the line could open by the weekend or early next week,” the source said.

MMRC officials have yet to confirm the official launch date. However, the necessary inspection documents were submitted to the CMRS last week, and a report from the Independent Safety Assessor—an essential prerequisite—was received in March. The CMRS team is expected to evaluate civil works, tracks, electrical systems, emergency protocols, and other safety features.

Once all 16 stations are commissioned, ridership is projected to rise sharply. The one-way fare from Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk has been set at ₹60. The extended line will provide seamless access to major business hubs such as SEEPZ, MIDC, Andheri-Kurla Road, BKC, and Worli. It will also enhance connectivity to residential areas and cultural landmarks, including St. Michael’s Church in Mahim, Hazrat Makhdum Fakih Ali Mahimi’s shrine, Shitaladevi Temple, and the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple.