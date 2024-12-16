Mumbai: The Sahar police have registered a case Sunday against an unknown person for allegedly warning of an untoward incident at the Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Sunday. The FIR was filed after the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) company approached the police on receiving a non-specific threat call. Sahar police register FIR over hoax call to airport

According to Sahar police, The MIAL helpline received a call from a woman on Sunday at 1am. The caller went by Zoya and said something was wrong with one flight flying from Mumbai to Delhi. She said she did not know the plane number. When asked for more questions, she said she could not reveal any other details apart from the fact that a flight had a problem. Preeti Majvelkar, employee of the Control Centre of the MIAL Helpline, filed a complaint with the Sahar police. “Since the caller was not specific, the call was dismissed as a bomb hoax,” said a police officer from Sahar police station.

An FIR is registered and under sections 125 (acts that endanger the personal safety or life of others through rash or negligent behaviour), 351 (4) (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 353 (1) (b) (statements that incite public mischief) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.