Salim Fruit was assigned to finish Dawood’s sister’s tasks: NIA to court
Mumbai A special court extended the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of gangster Chhota Shakeel’s brother-in-law Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruit till August 24, after the agency informed the court that he was assigned to finish the tasks left incomplete by Hasina Parkar, the deceased sister of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.
The agency on Wednesday obtained Qureshi’s further custody alleging that they have evidence to show that Fruit was walking on the same path as that of Parkar.
“After her death, Qureshi was following Parkar’s modus operandi. He was completing the task left behind by Parkar,” NIA argued while seeking extension in his custody remand.
The prosecution said that Qureshi was threatening and extorting money from people. Also, NIA claimed that he was involved in usurping properties and smuggling gold and other valuables. This was done to fund terrorist activities of the Dawood Ibrahim gang, NIA said adding that the money was sent across to D-gang leaders.
NIA said that Chhota Shakeel was handling Dawood gang’s core operations in India and Qureshi was directly related to Shakeel. “Qureshi has travelled to Pakistan on many occasions and when asked for his passport, his family did not cooperate. We have approached the passport authority but are yet to get details of his passport and foreign trips,” NIA argued.
The NIA said the purpose of his visits was obvious that he wanted to meet Shakeel and carry out further activities for the gang.
Advocate Viquar Rajguru, who represented the accused, denied the allegations and maintained that Qureshi had no connection with Parkar.
The federal agency had on February 3 registered a case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, his brother Anees and Chhota Shakeel among others for their alleged involvement in arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes and unauthorised possession or involvement in acquisition of assets for raising terror funds and for working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda.
Earlier on May 12, the agency had arrested two accused - Arif Abubaker Shaikh and Shabbir Abubaker Shaikh in connection with the case. Qureshi, a resident of Central Mumbai, has played an active role in extorting huge amounts of money in the name of Chhota Shakeel through property dealing and dispute settlement. He also played an active role in raising terror funds.
Dumper truck mows down couple going for a TV serial shoot
Mumbai: A couple, working for a television production house, died on Wednesday afternoon after a speeding dumper truck crashed into their motorcycle from behind, crushing them under the front wheel. The incident took place near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the afternoon. The deceased, identified as Nazir Shah (39) and his wife Chaaya Khillari (38), were on their way to Mira Road for shooting a television serial when the incident took place.
BMC, district collector slug it out over worn down Hotel Jal
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and suburban district collector's office are caught in a tussle over the demolition of 45-year-old Hotel Jal – a dilapidated building today, on the junction of Western Express Highway (WEH) in Vile Parle (east). Officials from BMC were poised to pull down the hotel on July 27 as it falls under C1 dangerous category, when the suburban deputy collector stalled their plan, issuing a notice to the civic body.
BMC to go full throttle against hoteliers on usage of plastic materials
Mumbai: After acting against shops and small-scale commercial establishments, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has now decided to go against restaurants and hotels that use single-use plastic for their daily business operations. The Maharashtra government, in 2018, passed an order against the usage of single-use plastics, however, in 2020, following the global Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the state government relaxed the guidelines.
Dark Twitter hints about action against Ajit Pawar lead to acrimony in the House
Mumbai A series of tweets by Mohit Kamboj, BJP leader and confidant of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, set off a storm of speculation and also set the tone for Day One of the Assembly session. On Monday, without naming former deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Kamboj tweeted: “Irrigation scam should be investigated again which was closed in 2019 by Param Bir Singh.” Expectedly, the opposition's response was furious.
Fire in Prayagraj’s SRN Hospital OT: No injuries
Doctors at SRN Hospital were in the middle of a surgical procedure when a fire broke out in operation theatre (one) in the old building of the hospital on Wednesday. Fire broke out in the wiring on the false ceiling in the gallery of Ortho OT one in the old building. Hospital staff and attendants of patients broke the false ceiling in a bid to douse the fire.
