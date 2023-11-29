Salman Khan gets fresh threats; security reviewed

MUMBAI: After a fresh post on social media threatening actor Salman Khan, the Mumbai Police have taken a fresh review of his security arrangements. The actor has already been given Y-plus security by the Mumbai Police after threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. East Rutherford : Salman Khan attends the 2017 International Indian Film Academy Festival's IIFA Awards at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. AP/PTI(AP7_16_2017_000013A) (AP)

On Sunday, an account posing as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had posted a message on Facebook, addressing Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal. “You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it’s time for your ‘brother’ to come and save you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don’t be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you. Your dramatic response to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death did not go unnoticed. We all know the kind of person he was and the criminal associations he had… You’ve now landed on our radar. Consider this a trailer; the full film will be released soon. Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn’t require a visa; it comes uninvited.”

Grewal had earlier said that shots were fired outside his house at Vancouver in Canada. Bishnoi has already claimed responsibility for it. After the firing incident, Grewal had said he was not friends with Salman and that he had met the actor only twice.

After the fresh threats to Khan, Mumbai Police have alerted him and taken a review of his security. “We have also written to the social media platform to check where the post has been generated from, whether the social media accounts is genuine of Bishnoi and who handles it as Bishnoi is in jail. We are trying to find the Internet protocol address,” said a police officer.

Since November 2022, the actor’s security cover has been beefed up to Y-Plus. The actor has also been granted a licence to carry a personal weapon . The actor has also purchased a new bullet proof vehicle.

In April 2023, security around Salman Khan’s home was increased by Mumbai Police after his personal assistant received a threat email and a case was registered against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his aide Goldy Brar and another person for allegedly issuing threat to the actor.