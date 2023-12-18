The 108 meter long Sanpada railway underpass, which provides the crucial East-West for the residents,is scheduled to be closed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) for undertaking major repair work. The structural condition of the underpass had become a cause of major concern for residents owing to lack of timely maintenance and repair work. Sanpada underpass to remain closed for two months for major repairs

CIDCO has decided to close the underpass for the next two months for the first time repairs.

“Every year during monsoon, using the underpass is a risky affair as the pathway meant for motorists is laid with tiles which get slippery and there is also the issue of massive water logging. Two wheelers are prone to accidents but since this underpass is the shortest way to travel Vashi or even connect to the Sion Panvel highway as well as to the APMC market or even towards Vashi - there is huge traffic seen through the day,” said Ankita Rede, a resident of sector 1.

The underpass is to be closed on December 26 and a hoarding has been placed informing residents that the work will go on until January 22, 2024. “This was a long pending work and now that CIDCO has taken the step the work should be of permanent nature. The stop gap work undertaken has never yielded the desired results. It is time that CIDCO take into concern safety of the motorists using the underpass,” said another resident

Recently the issue was even raised by the Shiv Sena party. Formal complaint was lodged with CIDCO by the party in the month of August. In response to the complaint a letter was issued by CIDCO in November affirming that the repair work would be taken up at the earliest. “ This time Cidco has come out with a proper work order wherein the entire length of the subway woll be excavated and concrete will be laid. With this the issues of tiles getting chipped or loosened even water logging will come to end. The underpass is actually meant only for pedestrians but over the past two decades its been used by vehicles which cannot be undone,” said the party unit head visaji loke.

CIDCO attributes the structural design of the underpass to be a challenge. “ The Sanpada underpass is not a plain surface; instead both the openings are elevated while the centre portion is at a lower level which causes water logging during monsoons. Since above the underpass is the railway line there is no chance of making any structural changes. But this time the work is contracted to a private agency and administration is spending nearly ₹14.75 lakh in getting the issue resolved,” said the official.