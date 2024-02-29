 Santacruz resident arrested for duping senior citizen of ₹1.40 crore | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Santacruz resident arrested for duping senior citizen of 1.40 crore

ByManish K Pathak
Feb 29, 2024 07:58 AM IST

The Mumbai crime branch's cyber cell arrested a person from Santacruz area in connection with a cyber fraud and after scrutinizing 330 bank accounts managed to recover ₹2.21 crore of the amount of ₹3.61 crore obtained by the frauds from a 73-year-old.

MUMBAI: The Mumbai crime branch’s cyber cell arrested a person from Santacruz area in connection with a cyber fraud and after scrutinizing 330 bank accounts managed to recover 2.21 crore of the amount of 3.61 crore obtained by the frauds from a 73-year-old.

The incident occurred last year between May to October 2023 when the complainant was approached by a woman who promised her good returns in an investment scheme. The arrested accused, identified as Ketab Ali Kabil Biswas runs a garment factory and lives in Prabhat Colony in Vakola, Santacruz (East).

The complainant, a Jogeshwari resident, said in his police complaint that a woman identified as Kala Anchira approached him through social media and claimed that she ran a firm where he could get lucrative returns by investing in her company. The accused made a fraudulent online agreement and sent him through email. He fell into the trap, and he invested his entire savings of 3.61 crore between May 2023 to October 2023, as the woman had promised a lucrative return on his investments.

When the complainant asked for the money back, the woman then asked him to pay 40 lakh as tax to reclaim the amount. The victim realised that he had been duped after he found out in December that he was unable to withdraw his investment, said a police officer.

The arrested accused confessed during interrogation that they lured the people for good returns by investing in the stock market and other investment schemes. The accused then form a WhatsApp group in which their own people keep posting photos of fake earnings, claiming they have made huge money on their investments which makes the victim fall into the trap,” said deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade.

