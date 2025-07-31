Search
Sarpanch and husband attempt suicide, rescued

HT Correspondent
Jul 31, 2025

The couple were frustrated due to inaction of the authorities over alleged illegal activities in the village, despite repeated complaints and follow-ups, the villagers said

NAVI MUMBAI: The sarpanch of a village in Raigad and her husband were rescued moments after they attempted suicide on Tuesday. The couple were frustrated due to inaction of the authorities over alleged illegal activities in the village, despite repeated complaints and follow-ups, the villagers said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday when the sarpanch and her husband had attempted to end their lives, as a protest over the alleged inaction by authorities on complaints related to unauthorized soil excavation and sale in the village. The villagers said that there has been an illegal sale of soil from the large tracts of land owned by the panchayat since 2019 and that repeated demands for action against the parties involved had not materialised. “Even a 12-day hunger strike held by the sarpanch, her husband, and her supporters in March went unanswered,” said a villager.

Frustrated by the lack of response, the couple had submitted a written complaint to the police on Saturday and warned that they would end their lives if no FIR was registered against the people behind the alleged illegal activities by Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the police received a call from a villager stating that the couple had locked themselves in their house and attempted suicide as the FIR wasn’t registered. The police, along with senior panchayat officials, rushed to the spot, rescued the couple and rushed them to the Sub-District hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The police said their vehicle was obstructed by a group of 16 villagers, who did not allow them to leave for one hour, demanding the arrest of those who have been illegally selling soil from the land owned by the panchayat.

The villagers were booked under sections 189(2) (threat of injury to a public servant), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 3(5) (common intention in criminal acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for creating a blockade and obstructing a government vehicle.

