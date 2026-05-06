Satara man denied bail in Myanmar job scam, cyber-trafficking case

MUMBAI: A sessions court on Monday refused bail to a 21-year-old Satara man accused of luring youths with fake overseas jobs and trafficking them to Myanmar for cyber fraud, ruling that evidence on record, including bank transactions, prima facie establishes his role. (Shutterstock)

Additional Sessions Judge NV Jiwane said the accused, Om Pravin Jadhav’s, involvement appeared specific and backed by material evidence. “The record shows the specific allegations levelled against the applicant,” the court noted.

According to the prosecution, the case stems from a complaint that uncovered a trafficking racket linked to cyber scam centres in Southeast Asia. Victims were allegedly promised high-paying jobs in Thailand but were routed to Myanmar and forced into digital fraud operations, including digital arrest and investment scams.

The court noted that Jadhav allegedly operated a Satara-based front, Royal Shipping Consultancy, and social media to lure job-seekers. A witness told investigators that the accused posted Instagram stories showcasing successful overseas placements to attract candidates.

“Through the said agency itself the informant was sent to Myanmar instead of Thailand,” the court recorded, noting that victims later realised they had been duped and trafficked.

The court placed significant weight on a financial trail, citing multiple transactions from a victim into Jadhav’s bank account. “These entries in the bank account of the applicant clearly corroborates the allegations levelled against the applicant,” the judge said.

It also questioned his claim of being a student, pointing to account activity that suggested otherwise and required further probe.

The defence argued that the main allegations were against other accused and that Jadhav had been implicated based only on a witness statement. It also pointed out that he has been in custody since March 10 and offered to refund part of the money which he allegedly received.

Opposing bail, the prosecution argued that Jadhav played an active role and that releasing him could affect the investigation, with other accused still on the run.

Rejecting the plea, the court underscored the seriousness of the allegations and warned of possible interference if the accused is released as the probe is ongoing.