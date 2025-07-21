Mumbai: Several Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and state-run blood banks are at risk of being closed or downgraded to mere storage centres after failing to meet the annual collection target of 2,000 blood units, as mandated by the National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC). SBTC flags BMC, state blood banks for failing to meet annual collection norm

The State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) recently issued notices to about 25-30 such underperforming blood banks across the state, including seven to 10 in Mumbai. In the city, notices have been sent to BMC-run blood banks at Kandivali Shatabdi Hospital, VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz, KB Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, and state-run GT Hospital and Cama Hospital. Some smaller private blood banks have also been flagged.

“Licensed blood centres are expected to collect a minimum of 2,000 units annually as per NBTC guidelines issued on March 12, 2015. However, your blood centre’s collection has been considerably less,” the SBTC stated in its July 16 letter to GT Hospital’s blood bank.

Signed by SBTC deputy director Dr Pushpalata Puri, the letter directed the banks to organise regular voluntary blood donation camps and raise public awareness to boost collections. “Maintaining a blood bank involves significant financial investment, running into crores of rupees. If a centre is not even collecting the minimum prescribed units, it is neither commercially nor ethically sustainable,” said an SBTC official, requesting anonymity.

The blood-shortage is already affecting patients. In June, 42-year-old Sunita Jadhav from Thane struggled to find compatible blood for her thalassaemic son, who needs transfusions every three weeks. Her son has a disorder where the body does not produce enough hemoglobin, leading to anemia, fatigue, weakness, and requiring regular blood transfusions. “We went from one government hospital to another, but were either told there was no stock or asked to bring donors,” she said.

As per healthcare experts, the blood shortage due to poor collection in government centres disproportionately affects low-income families who cannot afford private blood banks. “Many government blood banks, despite having infrastructure, are reluctant to supply blood to the public, which defeats the purpose of their existence,” said a doctor from SBTC.

The issue is worsened as most government blood banks lack component separation facilities which allow the blood to be divided into individual components like red blood cells, platelets, and plasma, essential for modern transfusion practices. Several centres, including Bhabha, Shatabdi, and VN Desai hospitals, operate only in single shifts and do not provide round-the-clock services.

Public health experts have also criticised the government’s apathy leading to a slow shift towards the privatisation of healthcare. “Instead of strengthening public blood banks, the system appears to be neglecting them, which ultimately burdens private facilities and patients,” said Abhay Shukla, a health activist.

The SBTC has warned that if blood collection does not improve, these centres risk regulatory action, including licence cancellation. As per NTBC’s 2015 guidelines, if a blood bank fails to meet the 2,000-unit collection target annually, the blood bank’s No-Objection Certificate (NOC) can be cancelled, and it can be converted into a blood storage centre.