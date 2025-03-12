School bus driver arrested for molesting teen; principal booked for not reporting to police

MUMBAI: A 33-year-old school bus driver who had been sexually harassing a 13-year-old student for the last seven months was arrested on Monday. The principal was also booked as he allegedly failed to report it to the police after her parents complained. (Shutterstock)

The mother told the police that the child was being harassed since August 2024. “The driver used to pick up the girl and her brother first in the morning and drop them last after school. He would ask her brother to sit at the back seat or see outside before inappropriately touching the victim,” said an officer from Sion Police Station. The girl experienced the same harassment when the driver touched her under the pretext of helping her board and deboard the bus, he added.

The incident came to light when the teenager initially told her parents she was afraid to go to the school but refused to explain further. After some time had passed, when taken in confidence, the minor confided in her mother that the school bus driver made her always sit next to his seat or on his lap and touched her inappropriately.

Ten days ago, the family approached the school principal, 44, but he allegedly ignored their complaint. The mother told the police that the principal said he would warn the bus driver, but did not report the incident to the police.

The family then complained to the Sion police, based on which the driver was booked under Sections 75 (1) (sexual harassment) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and under the 8 (sexual assault), 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The principal was booked under and Section 21 (failure to report or record a case) of the POCSO Act, and initially detained but allowed to go after being served a notice of appearance under section 35(3) of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), said DCP R Ragasudha of Zone IV.