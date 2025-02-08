MUMBAI: Tragedy stuck a family, already in mourning after the death of a 50-year-old female member, for the second time when it lost one more member - cousin brother of the deceased - to a hit and run incident on the evening of the prayer meet held in memory of the deceased woman. He breathed his last while returning home from the memorial service, plunging the family into more sorrow. Scooterist killed in hit-and-run on Dindoshi flyover

36-year-old Ramesh Jore was returning home at Mangal Murti society in Ghatkopar from his deceased sister’s place at Iranwadi in Kandivli on his Suzuki Burgman along with his nephew, Naresh Jore, 18, when a speeding car rammed into the scooter from behind at 2am on the southbound carriageway of the Dindoshi flyover on the Western Express Highway, and sped away. The impact threw both off the scooter and a team of Dindoshi police rushed them to the Jogeshwari Trauma Centre where Ramesh was declared dead on arrival.

A traumatised Naresh, recovering in the hospital, said, “I don’t remember what happened after we fell but when I regained consciousness, I saw policemen surrounding us and my uncle was lying unconscious. Later at the hospital, when I asked about my uncle’s condition, I was informed that he had been declared dead.”

Based on Naresh’s statement, Dindoshi police have registered a case against the driver of an unidentified vehicle under sections 106(1) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 281 (dangerous driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 134, 134 (a) and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“Naresh told us that he could not remember the colour or make of the car that rammed into their two-wheeler. So, we are now scanning the footage of CCTV cameras on the Western Express Highway to identify the vehicle and trace its driver,” said an officer of Dindoshi police station.