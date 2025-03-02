Screen writers and composers forge a tie for equitable rights in films

MUMBAI: After making a mark as writers in the Hindi film industry, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar did not take kindly to their missing credits in film publicity posters; and so just before the release of the Amitabh Bachchan-led ‘Zanjeer’, the duo hired a painter to write their names on the film’s posters put up across Mumbai alongside the name of the director, the actor and actress. While this was a first in the film industry, it did not change the fact that writers and musicians have continued to be classed second to lead actors and directors, not just in film credits but also while seeking monetary benefits. Screenwriters Association General Secretary Zama Habib (left) and Music Composers Association of India President Vishal Bhardwaj took a major step toward industry reform by signing a Memorandum of Understanding. This collaboration aims to strengthen ties between composers and lyricists, representing a collective force of nearly 4,500 members—2,500 from MCAI and over 2,000 lyricists from SWA. (HT Photo)

In a small but significant move, an effort has been made to change this. The Music Composers Association of India (MCAI) and Screenwriters Association (SWA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering stronger collaboration between music composers, lyricists and screenwriters as a unified voice to make a rightful stake with producers.

The MoU was inked on Thursday at an event in the city, where stalwarts from the industry were present, including Anu Malik, Varun Grover, Milind (of Anand-Milind fame), Kausar Munir and Mayur Puri. The consensus was that the “MoU will pave the way for better industry practices, which include mutual respect in credit-sharing, and a more structured approach to creative collaboration in Indian cinema and television”.

The MoU states that music directors and lyricists are “equal as co-authors” as they collaborate in the creation of songs, and both must be considered “primary artistes” in credits.

Vishal Bhardwaj, filmmaker and music composer, and the architect of this collaboration said, “Every note of music tells a story, and every word of a lyric brings it to life. Today, we stand together—not just as lyricists or music directors, but as artistes united in our craft. This MoU is more than an agreement; it’s a promise to ensure fair credit, respect and independence for all who contribute to the magic of music.”

“It is a step towards a more equitable and artiste-friendly film industry where the creators behind-the-scenes are no longer overlooked,” said writer Aamil Keeyan Khan, who tasted success with films like ‘Drishyam 2’, ‘Shaitaan’ and ‘Sky Force’.

He called the move a “historic shift which was long overdue”. “The foundation of any film is its script, shaping everything from performances to cinematography, production design, costumes and even music. Every department draws its creative direction from the written word. Yet for too long screenwriters and composers have been treated as an after thought when it comes to rights and recognition.”

Crucially, it also underlines that contracts of music directors and lyricists be separately drawn with producers, wherein they both determine their respective remuneration as “individual HODs contributing to the film”. It would empower music directors and lyricists to negotiate independently and strengthen their professional equity.

Zama Habib, general secretary, SWA, called the MoU a “declaration” that lyricists and music directors stand together as “co-artists, ensuring fair credit, mutual respect and professional independence”.

“The MoU has been shaped with insights and dedication of SWA’s team comprising lyricists like Puneet Sharma, Raj Shekhar, Hussain Haidry, Danish Javed and Shellee, who deeply understand the plight of lyricists,” he said. “This collaboration has paved the way for a more equitable and respectful creative ecosystem.”

Raj Shekhar, the executive committee member, SWA, added, “A music room with a composer and a lyricist who trust each other is a beautiful place. This MoU will make the song-making process equal, transparent, responsible and rewarding for both. It will strengthen the mutual trust between them. This is historic.”

Music composer Lalit Pandit, of the Jatin-Lalit team, said: “It is encouraging to have the two associations aligned, but it would have been even better if this MoU had been struck with producers because writers and composers have to deal with them. They are the ones who tighten budgets. Film writers are underpaid; and it is high time that their work is recognised. This MoU will set a precedent in the right direction.”

Filmmaker and producer Rakesh Roshan, who is a member of the Producers’ Guild, called the MoU “a fair and creative decision”, while producer N R Pachisia said, “It was time all writers and composers got their due. Only a section of established artistes in these groups get top dollar.”