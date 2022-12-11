Scribe collects money for publishing book on ‘Mann Ki Baat’; booked

Mumbai: The Mumbai police Crime branch has registered a case against a local journalist – who acts as the editor-in-chief and chief executive officer of a foundation – for allegedly collecting money from several people and businessmen in the name of publishing a collector’s edition based on ‘Maan Ki Baat’ – a radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The accused – Alok Ranjan Krupashankar Tiwari – also told people that the book will be released by the President, Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi. Unit 11 of the crime branch had received a complaint from BJP worker Keshav Singh.

He alleged that he met Tiwari and even saw his advertisement being circulated on social media about the upcoming collector’s edition based on ‘Mann Ki Baat.’

Singh donated ₹4,001 for the same and learnt that several people and businessmen had also donated for the publication of the book generously, as he was using the PM’s name. However, the journalist had no permission to publish such a book.

The complainant, therefore, felt cheated and approached the Mumbai Police. His application was investigated and when the police found substance in the complaint, the Crime Branch registered a case against Tiwari at the Goregaon police station.

“We have registered a case of cheating against Tiwari. He is not available at his home. He claims he is the editor-in-chief of a national Hindi news magazine, Abhyuday Vatsalyam, executive director of Kripa Prakashan Limited, and CEO of Abhyuday Vatsalyam Foundation,” said a police officer.

Earlier, he had published a coffee table book named “Sashakt Bharat: The Glorious Story of India’s Development.” The event, held at a five-star hotel in South Mumbai, was attended by several leading industrialists, philanthropists and a singer.

“We have just started an investigation into his work. We are yet to arrest him and several things will come out as we proceed. However, there was truth in the allegations so a case has been registered,” said a police officer.